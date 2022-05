Verizon and AWS Expand Edge Computing to 19 U.S. Metro Areas 

What you need to know:



New AWS Wavelength Zones added in Nashville, TN and Tampa, FL.

75% of the U.S. population is now within 150 miles of one of 19 Wavelength Zones.

Using Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength, developers and businesses can build and deploy a variety of latency-sensitive applications for use cases such as immersive VR gaming, video distribution, and connected and autonomous vehicles.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon and AWS are now offering 5G mobile edge computing in more U.S. metro areas with the addition of Nashville, TN and Tampa, FL. Launched in August 2020 , the companies provide mobile edge computing via AWS Wavelength Zones in 19 locations in the U.S. That means 75% of the U.S. population is now within 150 miles of a Wavelength Zone. For consumers, being in closer proximity to the applications they use, means faster response times by shortening the roundtrip that data needs to travel, significantly reducing lag time, or latency, for getting data to your device from the cloud. For developers and businesses, using Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength allows them to build and deploy a variety of latency-sensitive applications for use cases such as immersive VR gaming, video distribution, and connected and autonomous vehicles.

“With the ongoing expansion of our mobile edge compute infrastructure, we’re enabling developers to build transformational applications that enhance consumers’ experiences by moving the data and processing done by applications and services to the edge of Verizon’s wireless network and closer to the end-user’s device,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. “By offering both public and private mobile edge compute, we’re giving businesses ultimate optionality. This can transform the way companies can leverage predictive analytics, allowing them to improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk and increase revenue.”

“With the rapid expansion of AWS Wavelength Zones across the US, even more developers can innovate faster and deploy powerful cloud-based applications to the edge – offering ultra low latency, high bandwidth, and high performance for these applications,” said George Elissaios, director and general manager of AWS EC2 core product management at AWS. “We’re excited to collaborate with Verizon to bring AWS services to the edge of the Verizon 5G network across the US to help our customers transform consumer experiences.”

Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength is currently available in 19 locations including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, TN, New York City, Phoenix, the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Tampa, FL and Washington DC. Verizon and AWS also offer private mobile edge computing for enterprises called Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Outposts.

Today’s announcement builds on Verizon’s first-mover advantage in providing next-generation real-time mobile edge compute and high-value enterprise solutions to drive growth.

