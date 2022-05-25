English French Italian

EssilorLuxottica 2022 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

A ll resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors are adopted

Dividend of Euro 2.51 per share

Charenton-le-Pont, France (May 25, 2022 – 6:00 pm CET) – EssilorLuxottica’s Annual General Meeting was held today at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris.

EssilorLuxottica shareholders approved all 16 resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors to the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting, including the compensation policy applicable to the Company’s Executive Corporate Officers.

EssilorLuxottica shareholders also ratified the cooptation of Virginie Mercier Pitre as a new Director. She replaces Juliette Favre, representing Valoptec Association, as the new President of the independent Association of EssilorLuxottica’s employee shareholders.

“I want to thank our shareholders for their unfailing support. As you have witnessed in the past few years, the extraordinary journey of EssilorLuxottica is an impressive story of reshaping and simplifying the new company in order to meet the growing needs of our industry. The recent integration of GrandVision in our family is a meaningful milestone to realize our vision of an open, vertically integrated network company, committed to growing the industry by creating new categories, enhancing access to eyecare and eyewear and opening new markets”, declared Leonardo Del Vecchio, Chairman of EssilorLuxottica, after the Annual General Meeting.

Option for payment of the dividend in shares

Furthermore, the resolution granting shareholders the option to receive their final dividend to be paid for the financial year ended on December 31, 2021, in shares has been approved. As duly acknowledged by the Board of Directors, the price for newly issued shares for the payment of the dividend has been set at Euro 135.60 per share.

This price corresponds to 90% of the average of the opening prices on Euronext Paris during the twenty trading days preceding the date of the Annual General Meeting less the amount of the final dividend to be distributed for the financial year ended on December 31, 2021, this total being rounded up to the next euro cent.





The ex-dividend date is set on May 30, 2022. The record date is set on May 31, 2022.





Shareholders will be entitled to opt for payment of the dividend in newly issued shares between June 1, 2022 and June 15, 2022. To exercise such option, shareholders have to address their request to the authorized financial intermediaries (which may set a shorter election period depending on their administrative processes). For shareholders holding shares in pure registered form, the request will have to be addressed to the Company’s agent (BNP Paribas Securities Services, Grands Moulins de Pantin, 9, rue du Débarcadère, 93761 Pantin Cedex). For shareholders who have not exercised their option by June 15, 2022 (or the date set by their authorized financial intermediaries) at the latest, the final dividend will be entirely paid in cash.

An application will be made to admit the new shares for trading on Euronext Paris market. The new ordinary shares allocated in payment will confer the same rights as the existing shares and carry current dividend rights (“jouissance courante”), i.e. they will confer the right to any distribution paid out as from the date of their issuance.

If the amount of the final dividend in respect of which the option will be exercised does not correspond to a whole number of shares, the shareholder will receive the number of shares rounded down to the nearest inferior whole number, and a balancing payment in cash (“soulte”).

The payment of the dividend or the delivery of the new shares following the exercise of the option will take place from June 21, 2022.

Shareholders may connect to EssilorLuxottica.com to consult the Questions & Answers dedicated to the payment of dividend in shares.

Time frame

Ex date 1 : May 30, 2022.

May 30, 2022. Record date 2 : May 31, 2022

: May 31, 2022 Period to exercise the option : 1-15 June 2022.

: 1-15 June 2022. Date of payment: June 21, 2022.

Notes

1 First date from which EssilorLuxottica shares are traded without the final dividend rights.

2 Date on which positions are determined by the central securities depository at close of business

