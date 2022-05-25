English French

First listing of Delta Drone shares combined (ALDR / FR0014009LPO) and adjustment of the characteristics of BSA Y and other securities

Dardilly, May 25, 2022 – 6 pm

Delta Drone (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDR) ("the Company") announces the completion, in accordance with the schedule announced on April 19, 2022, of the consolidation of the shares comprising its share capital at the rate of 1 new share against 10,000 old shares, and the beginning, as of today, of negotiations on the Euronext Growth Paris market of the shares resulting from the combination.

This combination makes it possible to support a new stock market dynamic of the Company and to reduce the volatility of the Delta Drone share price, induced by the low level of its current value.

The main features of the share grouping are as follows:

Number of shares resulting from the consolidation: 584,162

Nominal value of the share at the end of the consolidation: 1 euro

ISIN code of the new shares resulting from the grouping: FR0014009LPO

Mnemonic code of the actions resulting from the grouping: ALDR

Shareholders who have not obtained a multiple number of shares of 10,000 will be compensated by their financial intermediaries within 30 days from 24 May 2022.

All consolidation transactions will take place according to the following schedule:

From 24 May 2022 Compensation for shareholders with broken assets through their financial intermediary May 25, 2022 Write-off of shares of €0.0001 nominal value. First listing of the new shares of 1 euro nominal value May 25, 2022 Record date for the delivery of the shares resulting from the consolidation May 26, 2022 Allocation of new shares May 26, 2022 Resumption of the right to exercise transferable securities giving access to capital

In addition, the Board of Directors meeting on 24 May 2022decided to make the following adjustment:

the number of shares allocated free of charge (the "AGAs") under various free share allocation plans, so that as of May 26, 2022, 10,000 AGM will entitle you to 1 new share of the Company (of 1 euro par value) allocated free of charge.

as of May 26, 2022, inclusive, the exercise parity of the BSA Y code ISIN FR 0013400991 which has been increased from one (1) new share subscribed on exercise of one (1) BSA Y at the exercise price of € 0.075 one (1) new share subscribed on year de ten thousand (0,000) BSA Y at the overall exercise price of € 750 per subscribed share.

About Delta Drone : Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.

Delta Drone shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market – ISIN code: FR0011522168

BSA Y – ISIN code: FR 0013400991

www.deltadrone.com

Investor contacts: Press contact:

Jerome Gacoin Marie-Laure Laville +33 1 75 77 54 65 +33 1 55 02 15 13 jgacoin@aelium.fr ml.laville@open2europe.com







Sarah Ousahla

+33 1 55 02 15 31

s.ousahla@open2europe.com

Attachment