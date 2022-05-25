Ensurge Micropower ASA - Mandatory Notice of Trade for Primary Insiders

Oslo, 25 May 2022

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (“Ensurge” or the “Company”) on 25 May 2022 regarding the grant of incentive subscription rights to the new board members in the Company, resolved by the Annual General Meeting.

As a result of the Company’s grant of incentive subscription rights, the following is submitted on behalf of certain primary insiders in the Company.

On 25 May 2022, Victoire de Margerie, board member, acquired 1,000,000 incentive subscription rights in the Company for no consideration, each subscription right with an exercise price of NOK 2,5.

On 25 May 2022, Mark C. Newman, board member, acquired 1,000,000 incentive subscription rights in the Company for no consideration, each subscription right with an exercise price of NOK 2,5.

The above transaction notices are all initial notifications. The name of the entity is Ensurge Micropower ASA, and the Company's LEI is 5493007QXMCG0WPKFC96. The ISIN of the Company's share is NO0012450008. The transactions were performed outside a trading venue.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.