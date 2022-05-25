Dennis Swartz Joins Associa Canyon Gate As Branch President

Albuquerque, NM, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Canyon Gate, an Associa company, is pleased to announce that Dennis Swartz has joined the company as branch president. In this capacity, he will work with company executives to plan and implement business objectives and organizational policies while simultaneously coordinating operations between branches, ancillary companies, and home office departments. He will also be responsible for client and employee experience, client retention, and the client renewal process to maximize financial profitability.

Mr. Swartz joins Associa from a large regional property management firm where he oversaw day-to-day operations related to condominium and homeowner association (HOA) management, as well as single-family accounts and sales. He previously worked with an integrated mortgage and real estate service provider where he oversaw management of residential homes in 175 markets throughout 40 states. Mr. Swartz also served as vice president of real estate services-Midwest for a large multinational property management firm.

“We are extremely fortunate to have a leader of Dennis Swartz’s expertise join Associa Canyon Gate,” said Tiffany Hannah, CAMEx®, CCAM-ND® Associa regional vice president, West region. “His vast knowledge and demonstrated leadership skills in the community management space will be a tremendous asset to our team. Our board members and their residents will also benefit from the vision and insight he brings to the table.”

Mr. Swartz holds a Bachelor of Business from Franklin University and an MBA in Marketing from North Alabama University. Additionally, he has served as an instructor at two separate colleges, where he developed and taught real state classes to several thousand students and played a role in developing real estate textbooks.

