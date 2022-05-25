RAINCATCHER Successfully Matches Denver-Based FRIENDS FOR LIFE to Buyer Jared Kelso

DENVER, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Combining his background in corporate accounting, respiratory therapy and M&A, business buyer Jared Kelso worked with Raincatcher to purchase Friends For Life , an at-home senior care business based in the Denver area.



Kelso was seeking a way to get involved in his community in a positive way and combine his finance and health care backgrounds with an acquisition. He was attracted to Friends For Life for its mission to help facilitate comfortable at-home living for seniors and the business’s original owner and how she had grown the business for 20+ years.

Friends For Life was founded in 1997 and has been offering home care for seniors in the Denver Metro Area with “Dignity, Duty, and Discretion.” The Company serves private-pay clientele only and matches stable and predictable cash flows (90% of its revenue comes from long-term, repeat customers) with a stellar local reputation as a basis for its solid referrals.

Kelso had been considering different types of purchases, including senior care franchises, before working with Raincatcher.

“The more I looked into it, [the franchise model] wasn’t really for me. I came across this opportunity via Raincatcher, and they helped keep my mind at ease throughout the entire process,” he said.

“They managed all the different documentation and roles involved in the transition and helped balance the different risks each of us had on both the seller and buyer sides. Raincatcher, from a buyer’s perspective, provides specialized expertise to navigate a business acquisition. They have a hands-on approach that creates transparency between both parties.”

About Friends for Life

Friends For Life, Inc. has been serving seniors in the Denver Metro Area since 1997.

The company focuses on the emotional, mental, and physical well-being of the client and provides peace of mind to the family or care provider. Caregivers become committed advocates of the client. The companions' goals are to engage the senior and provide a sense of relief and ongoing support to the family.

The staff is highly qualified, extremely compassionate and extensively screened. Friends For Life, Inc. is bonded and insured.

