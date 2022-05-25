Webscale appoints Michael Hutchinson as CFO

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webscale , the fastest, most secure cloud platform for modern commerce, has announced the appointment of Michael Hutchinson as their Chief Financial Officer. Michael brings over 25 years of experience in IPO, mergers and acquisitions, venture and debt financing, strategic alliances, strategic and financial planning, operations and administration, and governance and compliance. His career has seen him lead financial operations across both venture-backed startups and publicly-traded companies, in multiple technology sectors including software, cloud/SaaS, and hardware. He joins Webscale from FogHorn, a leading developer of edge intelligence software for industrial and commercial IoT applications.



Prior to Foghorn, Michael was CFO of GainSpan Corp., a VC-back semiconductor company focused on wi-fi solutions for the IoT market, and Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller for Vocera Communications, Inc., where he established and led the finance and accounting operations to scale revenues from $3M to $100M+, culminating in a successful IPO in March 2012.

Starting his career in 1991 with the Financial Advisory Services Group at PwC, Hutchinson has also led the finance organizations at start-ups Euclid Network Solutions and Homewarehouse.com, and served in financial management roles for 3Com Corp., and KPMG Peat Marwick. Hutchinson holds an MBA degree from The Anderson School at UCLA and BS degrees in Accounting and Construction Engineering Management from Oregon State University.

About Webscale

Webscale is powering modern commerce by layering software for performance, security, availability and compliance, over a distributed global network that leverages the cloud, automation, machine learning, and DevOps protocols to address the needs of growing brands. With use cases across a variety of ecommerce platforms and architectures, Webscale simplifies the deployment and day-to-day management of storefronts, including headless and progressive web application infrastructure, and across any self-hosted or fully hosted commerce cloud. Deployed in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, Webscale powers Fortune 1000 brands including Dollar General, Unilever, Swarovski, Olympus, Regal Cinemas, and thousands of other B2C, B2B, and B2E ecommerce storefronts across 12 countries. Webscale has offices in Santa Clara, CA, Boulder, CO, San Antonio, TX, Bangalore, India, and London, UK.

