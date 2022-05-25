Louie Wickett Can Help Homeowners Enjoy Home Refinance Benefits

Urbandale, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbandale, Iowa -

Louie Wickett - Mortgage Lender, with offices in Urbandale, Iowa, is happy to announce that he and his team are ready to help homeowners enjoy the potential benefits of a home refinance. He wants to point out that even with the present interest rates, there are a number of benefits that homeowners can have with home refinancing. He believes that homeowners should not wait too long for the rates to go down to a certain level because there’s really no assurance that they will do so. If homeowners wait too long, they might not be able to take advantage of the chance to reduce their monthly payments. It is important to note that the primary advantage of a home refinancing is the reduction of the monthly payments they are making for their home financing deal. With the adjustments, it is possible to add to savings, pay off a financing arrangement with a high interest, or save more money that can be used for retirement.

Home refinance is good idea because some home financing arrangements have adjustable rates, which means that the interest rate is usually low at the start but this will gradually rise over time. Although this can be good for the homeowner during the early stages of the home financing deal, the payments can be substantially higher towards the middle or the end. With a home refinance, the homeowner may be able to change the home financing deal into one with a fixed interest rate. Louis Wickett can help homeowners figure out if it is the right time for them to go for a home refinancing. Those who want to know more about Louis Wickett can check out the latest article about him.

With a home refinancing, it is also possible for the homeowner to have the duration of the home financing deal shortened. This can be of great benefit to the homeowner. For example, if the interest rates are low enough, a 30-year long home financing arrangement may be converted into one with a duration of only 20 years with only a slight increase in the monthly payments. With such an arrangement, the homeowner will get full ownership 10 years earlier while also enjoying the benefit of a substantial decrease in the total amount of payments needed for the home. Louis Wickett can also offer advice to the homeowner on how to do this and whether it is feasible at the present time.

It should also be noted that insurance is typically mandated for a home financing deal, except for those that are guaranteed through the VA program, when the down payment is less than 20 percent of the home’s value. A home refinancing agreement can eliminate the insurance expense under certain conditions, such as when the remaining amount to be paid has been significantly decreased or when there has been a large increase in the home value.

Furthermore, a home refinancing can be used by the homeowner as a source funds for making some repairs or improvements to the house. This can be done by taking advantage of the equity that has been accumulated by the homeowner. This can provide funds that may be used for different purposes, including home repairs, college tuition, home improvements, legal expenses, hospital bills, and other similar large expenses.

Louie Wickett - Mortgage Lender has been helping people achieve their dream of owning a home for more than seven years and he is happy to be of assistance to home buyers by offering them relevant information about the complicated process of home financing or refinancing. He believes in establishing and nurturing relationships with clients, treating them like family all throughout the process of buying a home or going through the refinancing process.

