IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago Is Offering A Solution For Treatment Resistant Depression (TRD)

Dr. Bal Nandra, M.D. from IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago is helping those suffering from treatment-resistant depression through its clinically proven IV ketamine treatments.

There are many ways to tackle depression. Patients can be put on a regimen of anti-depressants that increase the level of certain neurotransmitters in the brain such as serotonin and noradrenaline which are linked to mood and emotion. Patients may also be subjected to counseling where therapists will use a combination of cognitive-behavioral therapy, interpersonal therapy, and psychodynamic therapy to restore healthy, positive thought processes in the individual. This hybrid seemingly works for a majority of patients as they report improvements in their overall mood and outlook.

However, in some cases, the aforementioned techniques of medication and therapy might not prove effective. In that case, the patient is diagnosed to be suffering from treatment-resistant depression. There are a few well-known treatment techniques that are used to help those suffering from treatment-resistant depression which include Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS), Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), and Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS), and, finally, ketamine infusion therapy.

Ketamine was synthesized in 1962 for use as an anesthetic. However, soon its role as a cellular NDMA receptor blocker made it a viable therapy for treating conditions such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, bipolar disorder, chronic pain, migraines, fibromyalgia, and other ailments. Ketamine is known to possess potent anti-inflammatory properties and is known to stimulate neuronal growth, synaptogenesis, and neuroplasticity. When used for treating depression, the ketamine dosage is much lower than what would be injected into the patient if it was used as an anesthetic. Readers who want a detailed report on the use of intravenous ketamine infusion treatments can check out this article that highlights the services that are currently being offered by IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago.

There have been several studies to support ketamine’s claim as a way to address treatment-resistant depression. One study supported by a grant from the National Center for Research Resources, National Institutes of Health, and the Brain and Behavior Research Fund found that ketamine was associated with a rapid antidepressant effect in TRD that was predictive of a sustained effect.

Another research paper titled “Antidepressant Efficacy of Ketamine in Treatment-Resistant Major Depression: A Two-Site Randomized Controlled Trial” concluded that ketamine demonstrated rapid antidepressant effects and supported NMDA receptor modulation as a novel mechanism for accelerated improvement in severe and chronic forms of depression.

Ketamine infusion is also regarded as being very safe as the treatment’s side effects were examined in a study titled “Comprehensive assessment of side effects associated with a single dose of ketamine in treatment-resistant depression”. The study concluded that most side effects peaked within an hour of ketamine administration and resolved completely by two hours post-infusion.

The efficacy of ketamine for helping teens with treatment-resistant depression was also studied and the researchers found that among 13 participants (mean age 16.9 years, range 14.5 to 18.8 years, eight biologically male) who completed the protocol, there was an average decrease in CDRS-R (Children's Depression Rating Scale-Revised) of 42.5%.

A spokesperson for IV Solutions & Ketamine Centers of Chicago talks about the right way to seek ketamine infusion therapy by saying, “Our experience says that six ketamine infusions over 2 weeks work best. You are also recommended to get maintenance infusions every month after the initial 2-week treatment, for a few months. It is also very important to note that since ketamine is a Schedule III drug, it should only be administered by a skilled licensed anesthesiologist, nurse anesthetist, or trained physician.”

