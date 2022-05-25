Anotoys Collectiverse Teams Up with Block Tides Singapore to Kickstart the Next Evolution of Fandom

Hong Kong, China, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fans across the globe will be able to celebrate their favorite celebrities both in real life and the metaverse, thanks to the new partnership between Anotoys Collectiverse and award-winning Singapore-based PR firm Block Tides. The tie-up promises to empower new and exciting ways for users everywhere to connect with stars starting with Filipino celebrities like comedy legend Michael V, rock icon Marc Abaya, and social media darlings Team Kramer, with many more local and international celebrities in the plans.





Anotoys Collectiverse officially launched in 2022 with a vision of being the world’s leading fandom ecosystem. The company produces celebrity-licensed NFTs that go beyond being just digital collectibles. Each item on their safe NFT marketplace also gives owners access to exclusive meet-and-greets, private gigs, and other holder-only physical events. The NFTs are also metaverse-ready, not only ready for display in owners’ virtual homes, but also as functioning avatars and in-game items for an upcoming Play-to-Earn (P2E) game being developed by Anotoys Collectiverse.

With the goal of bringing the full Collectiverse experience to a global audience,the company has chosen Block Tides Singapore as their official partner for digital and social media management, as well as public relations.

“Anotoys Collectiverse aims to be a major player that connects celebrity and fans through our ecosystem,” shares Anotoys Collectiverse Founder and CEO Oscar G. Tan-Abing, Jr. “Since we have licenses and partnerships with some of the Philippines’ most exciting celebrities, we needed to work with the best firm to help us reach the global NFT and Crypto communities. We believe Block Tides is the perfect partner for launching our NFTs globally.”

For the past six years, Block Tides Singapore has been a major player in the blockchain and technology startup scene, helping companies pioneering in the Web 3.0 space engage with audiences around the world. They recently concluded NFT Metaverse GameFi 2022, produced in partnership with fellow game-changers AC Capital, CoinVoice, and Asia Token Fund, was the largest event of its kind in Southeast Asia, bringing together crypto investors, traders, and gamers from across the region for a day of fun, learning, and community.

“We are thrilled to be partnered with Anotoys Collectiverse because a new technology paradigm often emerges, promising to fundamentally re-engineer industries, economies, societies, and daily life,” says Block Tides founder Myrtle Ann Ramos. “The convergence of physical and digital in the metaverse presents both opportunities and challenges for businesses, governments, and society; and we believe we will make it happen with Anotoys Collectiverse.”

“What I'm excited about in this partnership is to enable mass adoption not just in the Philippines but also for the whole world, by bringing two powerful companies together from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0 is a great way for us to be the game changers in the space,” Ramos adds.

Together, Anotoys Collectiverse and Block Tides Singapore aim to create a global wave of fandom for celebrities, bringing pop culture to the world and to the metaverse. With Anotoys Collectiverse’ dynamic-use collectibles and Block Tides’ unquestioned expertise in capturing an audience’s attention, the future looks bright for fans and collectors everywhere.

About Anotoys Collectiverse

Anotoys Collectiverse is a premiere celebrity NFT launchpad and marketplace incorporated in Hong Kong.

Anotoys Collectiverse is a safe platform for celebrities to launch their NFTs where fans, collectors, artists, and celebrities converge and share their passion for physical and digital collectibles veered towards mass adaption of web 3.0 and crypto.

What Anotoys Does

Anotoys has partnered with notable personalities to create Celebrity-Approved NFTs, which are available in their Marketplace. It is an entry point for all Stars to the metaverse and beyond.

The company produces celebrity-licensed NFTs that go beyond being just digital collectibles. Each item on their safe NFT marketplace also gives owners access to exclusive meet-and-greets, private gigs, and other holder-only physical events. The NFTs are also metaverse-ready, not only ready for display in owners’ virtual homes, but also as functioning avatars or in-game items for the future P2E game partners and also to the upcoming Play-to-Earn (P2E) game being developed by Anotoys Collectiverse.

About Block Tides

Block Tides Singapore is an award-winning PR firm specializing in driving blockchain and technology startups to be seen and heard, block by block. With over 50 blockchain projects both local and international, as well as more than 27 successful Fintech and blockchain summits organized throughout Asia, the company has helped shape the landscape for Web 3.0 in Asia.

