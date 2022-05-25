Albioma : Combined General Meeting of 25 May 2022, adoption of all resolutions, €0.84 dividend per share to be detached on 9 June 2022 and paid on 13 June 2022

English French

Press release

Paris La Défense, 25 May 2022

Combined General Meeting of 25 May 2022

Adoption of all resolutions

€0.84 dividend per share to be detached on 9 June 2022 and paid on 13 June 2022

Albioma announces that the General Meeting of shareholders met this day and adopted all the resolutions put to the vote by a large majority, with 1551 voters representing a quorum of 60.8% of the shares entitled to vote.

In particular, the shareholders approved the distribution of a dividend of €0.84 per share for the 2021 financial year (€0.924 for shares eligible for the increased dividend), up 5% on the previous year's dividend.

The ex-dividend date is set at 9 June 2022. For technical reasons, the dividend will be paid on 13 June 2022.

Details of the quorum and voting results are available on the Company’s website, www.albioma.com.

Next on the agenda: release of first-half 2022 results,

on 26 July 2022 (post trading).

