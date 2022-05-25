Escalade Sports Announces ONIX Pickleball as the Official Paddle of the APP New York City Open

EVANSVILLE, Ind., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Escalade Sports announced today that ONIX Pickleball is the official paddle of the Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP) New York City Open. The event will be hosted at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York from May 25-29.

To celebrate this great honor, ONIX Pickleball is giving away 10 Evoke Premier Paddles. Pickleball enthusiasts can enter to win online or attend the tournament and visit Pickleball Central's booth to enter in person. Pickleball Central, the world's largest company devoted exclusively to the sport of pickleball, is the Official Retailer of the APP New York City Open.

ONIX Pickleball and Pickleball Central have teamed up to offer another great deal. Attendees who stop by Pickleball Central's on-site Pro Shop will also be offered a gift. Guests who purchase an Evoke Premier Paddle will receive an ONIX Stainless Steel Bottle (40oz)—a $39.99 value (while supplies last). Purchase must be made in person at the Pickleball Central Pro Shop at the event. This is an on-site-only promotion.

"We're beyond excited to have ONIX's paddles serving as the official paddle of the APP," said Jay Simmons, ONIX Product Manager. "Our motto is 'Play Your Best,' and now the best in the world will be playing with our paddles on the courts of the legendary USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center—a testament both to the growth of competition in Pickleball and to ONIX's place as a leading brand in Pickleball."

"The opportunity to collaborate with ONIX Pickleball to offer attendees a chance to win an Evoke Premier Paddle or get a free gift with purchase was a no-brainer for us," said Pickleball Central's John Cowley. "Since its founding in 2005, ONIX Pickleball has dedicated its mission to growing and supporting the sport at a professional level, and since our beginnings in 2006, Pickleball Central has shared the same mission of developing the sport of pickleball."

Those unable to attend the APP New York City Open are still eligible to enter to win an ONIX Evoke Premier Paddle here. Watch the live stream of the tournament here or here.

ONIX is the leading manufacturer of performance pickleball paddles, balls, and accessories, equipping players with technologically advanced equipment that is proven to make the sport faster, more precise, and more strategic.

ABOUT ESCALADE

Founded in 1922, and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. Our mission is to connect family and friends and create lasting memories. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's brands include Bear® Archery; STIGA® table tennis; Accudart®; RAVE Sports®; Victory Tailgate®; Onix® Pickleball; Goalrilla™; Lifeline® fitness products; Woodplay®; Brunswick®. Escalade's products are available online and at leading retailers nationwide. For more information about Escalade's many brands, history, financials, and governance, please visit www.escaladeinc.com.

ABOUT PICKLEBALL CENTRAL

Pickleball Central, the pickleball specialty superstore, was started in 2006 by Anna Copley and David Johnson to service the growing sport. Pickleball Central is the world's largest company devoted exclusively to the sport of pickleball and is one of the fastest growing private companies in the state of Washington. The company serves over 300,000 households worldwide and over 500 distribution, facility, and industry partners. PickleballCentral.com is ranked number one in customer satisfaction for racquet sports retailers by TrustPilot. In 2018, Pickleball Central acquired PickleballTournaments.com. In 2016, Pickleball Central acquired Pickle-Ball Inc., the company that formally launched the sport in 1972. The company is privately held and operates from headquarters in Kent, Washington.

