BOLLORÉ : ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE MIXTE DU 25 MAI 2022

Press release – May 25, 2022





COMBINED GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MAY 25, 2022

ALL RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED

YEAR-END DIVIDEND OF €0.04 PAID ON JUNE 13, 2022









The Combined General Shareholders' Meeting of Bolloré SE was held on May 25, 2022, chaired by Cyrille Bolloré.

All the resolutions tabled at the Meeting were adopted.

The Ordinary General Meeting notably approved the payment of a dividend of €0.06 per share, for a year-end dividend of €0.04 per share following the interim payment of €0.02 per share on September 3, 2021. The year-end dividend will be paid in cash only, on June 13, 2022.

Among the resolutions submitted to voting at the Combined General Shareholders' Meeting of May 25, 2022, the shareholders ratified the cooptation of Sophie Johanna Kloostermann as a Director and approved the renewal as Directors of Cyrille Bolloré, Yannick Bolloré, Cédric de Bailliencourt, Chantal Bolloré, Sébastien Bolloré, Virginie Courtin, François Thomazeau, and Bolloré Participations SE.

Meeting at the conclusion of the General Shareholders' Meeting, Bolloré's Board of Directors decided to maintain the option consisting in not separating the functions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and renewed Cyrille Bolloré's position as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.





