Penn Highlands Healthcare Breaks Ground for State-of-the-Art Hospital and Medical Office Building in State College

DuBois, Pennsylvania, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Representatives from Penn Highlands Healthcare were joined by government and community leaders as well as the architect and general contractor to break ground for a new $70 million technologically advanced hospital and medical office building in State College.

“This is an exciting day for Penn Highlands Healthcare and the State College community,” said Steven M. Fontaine, CEO of Penn Highlands Healthcare. “Although there are eight hospitals in our health system, this marks the first one that we are designing and building to our specifications.”

According to Mr. Fontaine, the new state-of-the-art hospital, which will be named Penn Highlands State College, will provide the same level of skilled and compassionate care offered by the other hospitals in the Penn Highlands Healthcare system. The Medical Office Building will be located adjacent to the hospital to provide convenient outpatient services for the entire family.

Penn Highlands State College will offer:

Patient-centric design and atmosphere.

One of the most technologically advanced hospitals in the region.

Innovative therapies for advanced care.

Outstanding amenities for convenience and comfort.

World-class Emergency Department with 10 private treatment rooms and a trauma room for prompt assessment and expert care.

State-of-the art Surgical Department with three high-tech operating suites and an Endoscopy Procedure Room

18 modern, private inpatient rooms

Medical Imaging Department that utilizes the latest technology for the sharpest images

Pulmonary Function Lab for expert screening, diagnosis and treatment.

State College Medical Office Building

A QCare Walk-in Clinic providing expert care for infants to seniors.

Penn Highlands Hahne Cancer Center Cutting-edge technology with a personalized approach. Nationally respected oncologists. Multidisciplinary care including advanced medical oncology/infusion services. State-of-the art radiation services. Technologically advanced linear accelerator for precision accuracy.

Skilled and compassionate family medicine, pediatric and specialty care physicians.

Life’s Journey OB/GYN Services providing care for every stage of a woman’s life.

Women’s Medical Imaging staffed by professionals who understand a woman’s special needs.

Penn Highlands Lung Center providing advanced screenings, diagnostics and treatments.

Penn Highlands Heart Center offering specialized heart care close to home.

Laboratory Services for quick, convenient and accurate diagnosis.

Retail pharmacy with convenient drive-thru service.

“The State College campus is yet another demonstration of Penn Highlands’ commitment to provide the highest quality health care to Central Pennsylvania counties,” said Rhonda Halstead, Penn Highlands Healthcare Regional Market President — Central Region, who is managing the construction and launch of Penn Highlands State College. “I am confident that people in State College and surrounding communities will rely on Penn Highlands Healthcare for all of their health and wellness needs.”

The hospital and medical office building, which will be located at 239 Colonnade Boulevard in Patton Township, are projected to be completed in spring 2024.

Penn Highlands Healthcare was officially formed in 2011, and is comprised of eight hospitals – Penn Highlands Brookville, Penn Highlands Clearfield, Penn Highlands Connellsville, Penn Highlands DuBois, Penn Highlands Elk, Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Penn Highlands Mon Valley and Penn Highlands Tyrone -- that have served area communities for the past 100+ years.

Its business continuum also includes home care agencies, long-term care facilities and residential senior living communities, as well as durable medical equipment companies and retail pharmacies.

Penn Highlands Healthcare has evolved into an organization with 6,651 workers in 150+ locations throughout 39 counties in Northwestern/Central and Southwestern Pennsylvania that include community medical buildings, outpatient facilities, surgery centers and physician practices. The facilities have a total of 1,498 inpatient, skilled nursing and personal care beds. The system, which has 827 physicians and 405 advanced practice providers on staff, offers a wide range of care and treatments with specialty units for cancer, cardiovascular/thoracic, neurosurgery, pulmonology, neonatal and high-risk pregnancy patients. Being focused on what is important – patients and families – makes Penn Highlands Healthcare the best choice in the region.

