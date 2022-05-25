Notice: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Shareholders of Spirit Airlines, Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

MONSEY, N.Y., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wohl & Fruchter LLP announces that on May 13, 2022, it filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, captioned Marcus v. Spirit Airlines, Inc. et al., Case No. 1:22-cv-03911, on behalf of all individuals and entities that held common stock of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (“Spirit”) as of the close of business on May 6, 2022 (“Class Period”), the record date for Spirit common shareholders eligible to vote on the merger (“Merger”) of Spirit and Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., asserting claims under Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 14a-9 promulgated thereunder, in connection with the Merger.



Investors are hereby notified that not later than 60 days after the date of this notice, any member of the putative Class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff of the putative Class in this action.

If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

