University of Calgary research on Biosenta filler particles yields very encouraging results for the construction industry in the fight against bacteria

CALGARY, Alberta, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biosenta Inc. (the “Company” or “Biosenta”) (CSE: ZRO) is developing environmentally friendly biocidal particles that are successfully tested against infectious bacteria growing on common surfaces. The particles are developed in collaboration with Dr. Maen Husein’s laboratory, University of Calgary, and tested in Dr. Ian Lewis’s laboratory, University of Calgary. Preliminary results showed that inclusion of the particles into cement provides effective biocidal attributes.



“It is critical to tune the morphology of the particles for optimum performance,” said Dr. Husein.

“We are thrilled about our collaboration with Biosenta and are excited about the new data that is emerging from our collaboration,” said Dr. Lewis.

“Mass production of the particles is feasible,” said Noora, a PhD student working on developing the particles.

“The biocidal efficacy of the particles will be tested against Corona virus, including COVID 19, in the near future,” said Dr. Ashani, a postdoctoral fellow testing the biocidal efficacy of the particles.”

“The findings are very encouraging and would have a profound impact in the construction industry because of the aniti-microbial properties of the particles. We are pleased to see the outcome of the research by University of Calgary, which proves the science behind Biosenta that has been years in the making,” said Am Gill, CEO of Biosenta.

Further research will be conducted this summer on multiple construction surfaces such drywall, paint, plastic, glass carpet etc. Research funds from Biosenta are matched by Mitacs Accelerate funding that builds partnerships between academia, industry, and the world.

About Biosenta Inc

Biosenta Inc. develops and manufactures a range of chemical compounds for household and industrial applications using advanced encapsulated nanotechnology.

Disclaimer

The CSE has in no way passed upon the contents of this news release and further, has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”), including forward-looking statements relating the completion of the Transaction. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. If any such risks actually occur, they could impact the potential for discussion, agreement or completion of the Transaction and/or materially adversely affect the Company’s business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of the Company’s common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

For Enquiries, please contact

Am Gill, President and CEO

Ph. (403) 830-7667

Am@biosenta.com