Compagnie de L'odet : COMBINED GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF MAY 25, 2022

Press release – May 25, 2022





COMBINED GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF MAY 25, 2022

ALL RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED AT OVER 98.5%





The Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting of Compagnie de l’Odet was held on May 25, 2022, chaired by Vincent Bolloré.

93.44% of the capital voted at the Meeting. All the resolutions presented at the Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting were adopted with 98.76% to 100.00% of the votes.

Among the resolutions submitted to voting at the Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting of May 25, 2022, the shareholders approved the renewal as Directors of Vincent Bolloré, Cyrille Bolloré, Cédric de Bailliencourt, Gilles Alix, Sébastien Bolloré, Yannick Bolloré, Ingrid Brochard, Hubert Fabri, Janine Goalabré, Lynda Hadjadj, Valérie Hortefeux, Alain Moynot, and Martine Studer.

Meeting at the conclusion of the General Shareholders’ Meeting, the Board of Directors of Compagnie de l’Odet decided to maintain the option consisting in not separating the functions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and renewed Vincent Bolloré’s position as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Sébastien Bolloré, appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer by the Board of Directors meeting on March 10, 2022, will assume said functions on June 30, 2022.

The dividend of €3.60, compared with €3.00 last year, will be paid on June 13, 2022.

