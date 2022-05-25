OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company')

25 May 2022

PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that on 25 May 2022 the Company purchased for cancellation 2,428,135 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each at a price of 46.9 pence per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 516,181,888 Ordinary 0.1p Shares.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53

