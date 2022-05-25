Mayor Eric Adams to Keynote at the 8th Annual Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo) in New York June 2-4, 2022

PARAMUS, N.J., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- CWCBExpo New York announces that Mayor Eric Adams, will deliver a Keynote at CWCBExpo on Friday, June 3rd. Mayor Eric Adams has served the people of New York City as an NYPD officer, State Senator, Brooklyn Borough President, and now as the 110th Mayor of the City of New York. He gave voice to a diverse coalition of working families in all five boroughs and is leading the fight to bring back New York City’s economy, reduce inequality, improve public safety, and build a stronger, healthier city that delivers for all New Yorkers.



In this historic year of legalized cannabis in New York, attendees will be able to hear first-hand about Mayor Adams’ support of the emerging cannabis and hemp industry. Mayor Adams has proposed an economic recovery plan for New York City and in his Fiscal Year Budget for 2023 proposed an investment of $4.8 million to help support the growth of the cannabis industry. Mayor Adams has asserted a commitment to work with state and local leaders to make New York the most equitable cannabis market, and to be a model for the entire nation. CWCBExpo New York, June 2-4, is the longest running cannabis event at the Javits Center and in New York City, and has become the premier B2B trade show and conference on the East Coast.

With New York and New Jersey’s fast developing legalized cannabis market, poised to be a billion dollar industry, CWCBExpo will provide insight and education on this multi-faceted and complex business sector.

Highlights include:

Headline speakers Chris Beals of Weedmaps and Nick Kovacevich of Greelane Holdings. In addition, Tremaine Wright, the Chair of the NYS Cannabis Control Board, will be sharing an update with attendees as part of the event’s main stage presentations.





Interactive talk show sessions exploring all angles of the business such as Investing and Industry Progress, Policy and Legislation, and Cannabis and Lifestyle, hosted by seasoned media personalities and industry insiders. Specialist workshop on opening a dispensary and roundtables focused on industry-specific issues such as eco-conscious cannabis, infused edibles, consumer packaged goods, social equity, licensing and the illicit market, and cultivation.





Specialty show floor areas and activations such as the Women Grow Pavilion spotlighting 30 innovative new products and services from emerging women-owned companies; University Row featuring leading academic cannabis curriculums and programs; and the debut of the “LGBTQ+ Proud Mary Lounge” providing a safe and welcoming place for everyone to network, learn, and build a community of business and entrepreneurial interests.

A hallmark of the CWCBExpo New York events are the ample business-building opportunities including the Networking Mixer, Industry Yacht Party, and Cannabis Week fund raisers and gatherings including the Norml Formal and off-site After Party on opening day. CWCBExpo New York will also have a dynamic expo floor on the expansive third level of the Javits Center (Hall 3A) with the most innovative product, service and technology companies showcasing their solutions for the entire cannabis ecosystem.



To register and secure the best pre-show pricing go to: https://cwcbexpo.com/registration_ny .



For more information email: cwcbe@cwcbexpo.com or call 201-580-2050.

About Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo)

CWCBExpo is a business-to-business trade show event for the legalized cannabis and hemp industry. It is held in the largest business, financial, and media markets. It is the leading forum for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, medical professionals, government regulators, legal counsel, and entrepreneurs looking to achieve business success and identify new areas of growth in this dynamic and fast-growing industry. Visit: www.cwcbexpo.com .

