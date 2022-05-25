Proactive news headlines including Endeavour Mining, Nextleaf, Gratomic, The Valens Company and Jushi Holdings

New York, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Electra strengthens leadership team with investor relations veteran click here
- Angle in talks with big pharma over its newly cleared cancer blood diagnostics click here
- Nextleaf adds to its cannabinoid processing IP portfolio with new Jamaican patent for its foundational extraction method click here
- Perk Labs inks franchise agreement as it expands into Toronto area click here
- Endeavour Mining publishes 2021 sustainability report click here
- Arizona Silver says drilling at Philadelphia project extends high-grade zone click here
- Fabled Copper reports significant mineralization at BC Davis Keays Eagle Vein click here
- Sonoro Gold continues to report high-grade gold intercepts from outside current resource area at Cerro Caliche click here
- Northstar Gold kicks off borehole geophysics program on its Miller Gold property in Ontario click here
- Pathfinder Ventures kicks off summer camping season with 100% occupancy at its RV camp resorts over the Victoria Day long weekend click here
- Dalrada reports 252% increase in revenue in its fiscal third quarter click here
- Gratomic continues drilling at Capim Grosso project in Brazil with good graphite results click here
- NioCorp names mining and critical process industry veteran Peter Oliver to its board of directors click here
- Aben Resources eyes growing demand for graphite as it also goes for gold click here
- Tartisan Nickel kicks off construction on all-season access road for its flagship Kenbridge Nickel project in Ontario click here
- LexaGene reveals MiQLab Systems sale to large US veterinary corporation click here
- Jushi Holdings confident of ‘accelerated growth and profitability’ after retail expansion boosts year-on-year revenue growth in Q1 click here
- GlobalBlock says transition of digital asset brokerage business to EU is complete click here
- The Valens Company continues to gain recreational market share in the six months to April 2022 click here
- Psyched Wellness says it received C$226,500 from sale of non-core assets click here
- ANGLE scores a world-first with FDA sign-off for liquid biopsy system; shares rocket 34% click here
- Snowline Gold stakes more ground at emerging gold district in the Yukon click here
- Copper Fox announces results of airborne survey of Mineral Mountain copper project click here
- Goldshore Resources announces public and educational tri-party institutional partnership with Alliance grant click here
- Aben Resources eyes growing demand for graphite as it also goes for gold click here
- EverGen Infrastructure announces 1Q revenue of C$1.4M boosted by flood insurance proceeds click here
- Vox Royalty reports record revenues and gross profit in 1Q ended March 31, 2022 click here
About Proactive
Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com