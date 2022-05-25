Technology Leaders from Ford, Google, Infineon, Blumio and CTA Join Keynote Panel at Sensors Converge

The Keynote Panel “Ripple Effect: Unlocking New Applications and Innovations for Radar through Industry Standardization” will Provide Insights on the Work Towards Developing an Open Radar API Standard



NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex and the Fierce Technology Group today announce that technology leaders from Ford, Google, Blumio, Infineon, and the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® will join the keynote panel “Ripple Effect: Unlocking New Applications and Innovations for Radar through Industry Standardization” at Sensors Converge 2022 . Sensors Converge takes place June 27-29 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. Register here .

“We are bringing together industry thought leaders to share their thoughts on some of the most pressing issues in the industry,” said Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Technology – Sensors & Electronics. “Sensors Converge is the place to be to hear the latest trends, see the cutting-edge technologies and applications and speak with industry leaders and peers.”

Panel participates include:

Nick Colella , Senior Engineering Manager, Digital Cockpit Technologies & AIML Solutions, Ford Motor Company

, Senior Engineering Manager, Digital Cockpit Technologies & AIML Solutions, Brandon Barbello , Senior Product Manager, Research & Machine Intelligence, Google

, Senior Product Manager, Research & Machine Intelligence, Catherine Liao , Co-Founder and CEO, Blumio

, Co-Founder and CEO, Raj Khattoi , Sr. Director of Sensor Systems and IoT for Americas, Infineon Technologies

, Sr. Director of Sensor Systems and IoT for Americas, Kerri Haresign , Director, Technology & Standards, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)



Ripple, hosted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an open radar API standard to enable hardware/software interoperability and accelerate the growth of applications for general purpose consumer radar. In this panel, technology experts from across the silicon, sensing, automotive, and electronics industries will discuss how they partnered with the Consumer Technology Association to develop this industry standard to help unlock new applications and innovations for radar.

“Radar technology is becoming an essential part our vehicles, homes, jobs, health and so much more. By making interoperability a standard practice for radar software, we are enabling this technology’s next major breakthrough. Fewer barriers to entry and clear standards will fast-track radar innovation,” said Kerri Haresign Director, Technology & Standards, Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

In addition to the keynote panel, Sensors Converge will present keynotes on Technology & Sustainability from actor and environmentalist, Adrian Grenier, and The Future of Human Robot Interaction from Dr. Kate Darling.

The Sensors Converge Conference Program provides top-notch education and training for professionals who design with and integrate sensors, sensor systems, and sensor applications and are shaping the future roadmap of the electronics industry. In addition to the main conference program, Sensors Converge will offer Pre-Conference Symposia providing a deep dive into critical sensors topics and technologies. And on the Sensors Converge Expo Floor over 200 exhibitors will showcase the latest sensing technologies and identify new ways to improve products and expand their capabilities using sensors. Cutting-edge technology areas will also be highlighted in Zones and Theaters on the Expo Floor with an exclusive focus on IoT & Wireless, 5G, Power, MEMS & Emerging Tech, Autonomous, MedTech and Startups.

Sensors will be co-located with Embedded Technologies Conference & Expo , Autonomous Technologies Conference , and Metaverse Global Congress .

Sensors Converge offers several registration options, including the All-Access Pass, which provides access to the entire event, Conference passes to Sensors and co-located events, and the Expo Hall Pass, which offers access to the Expo Hall. Advance registration rates are available. For more information, visit: https://www.sensorsexpo.com/register .

For exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, click here .

