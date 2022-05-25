American Outdoors Delivers All-New, Stylish Coolers for Their Adventurous Customers

CORONA, Calif., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AO American Outdoors, the original soft-sided cooler manufacturer, has created the new Leopard Series line to keep women looking fashionable during their adrenaline-filled excursions.

"The Leopard Series was inspired by women for women after several requests for more stylish coolers. Our female customers are adventurous, bold, and brave, and they want to look good while playing hard. We listened and created this new series of coolers," says Stephanie Hatch, AO co-owner.

While rugged and chic, the Leopard Series gets its toughness thanks to 1200 denier fabric that resists tears and repels water. Customizable for events or special occasions, all coolers have a TPU-coated reverse zipper, providing a more airtight, water-repellent seal and sleeker look. The upgraded padded shoulder strap makes it comfortable and the D-rings create a place for a tie-down or to attach keys or bottle opener. All coolers are guaranteed to hold ice for 24 hours and come with a limited lifetime warranty.

The Leopard Series is available in three sizes and two styles. The backpack cooler combines style with function for a day at the pool, beach, lake, hiking, camping, riding, and just any place the world takes the adventurer. Being soft-sided makes all AO coolers perfect for any travel.

"I used my new backpack cooler on my trip to Hawaii, and it was a game-changer. Never again will I purchase an over-priced cooler from the local tourist trap. It was an ideal carry-on, and all week it kept us hydrated, and I even used it to keep my electronics safe on the boat while diving. On the way home I packed it in my suitcase — this is the perfect bag," said customer Nicole Newton.

About Us: AO was built on giving active people quality products at a reasonable price. We started selling our coolers to the hard-core, go-fast boaters in Lake Havasu, Arizona, where extreme heat could reach 120 degrees. AO kept ice for 24 hours, or even the entire weekend. That was 19 years ago. Today, we are still making our high-quality coolers. We have new styles, but also many other products in both the marine and off-road sections. We've grown with our customers. Our customers are on the water in the summer and ride the sand dunes in the winter. Our products give those high-octane souls out there greater freedom to embark on and enjoy what's important to them. AO — flexibly rugged, seriously fun, and honestly real — is the original soft-sided cooler company.

Press Contact:

Amber McCarthy

Amber@aocoolers

951-582-9798

Related Images











Image 1: New Leopard Print Cooler





AO has teamed up with its USA factory Hatch Manufacturing to bring its new limited-time, Leopard print series. Don't worry, it's the same great cooler everyone knows and loves with upgraded features that AO knows everyone will love, too.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment