Egg Harbor City’s Neighborhood Preservation Program (NPP) and Boom Local Partner to Establish Directory for Small Businesses in the Region

EGG HARBOR CITY, N.J., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boom Local, a consumer-facing directory designed to connect customers with the small businesses in the cities and towns they live in and love, today announced its partnership with Egg Harbor City’s Neighborhood Preservation Program (NPP) in Atlantic County, NJ to bring residents a highly localized, well categorized and current directory of its small businesses, schools and churches.



The platform is designed to help residents and visitors discover and engage with the many diverse businesses and organizations that make up Egg Harbor City.

Boom Local enables a simplified user search via keywords related to restaurants, retail stores, service providers and more; as well as allows users to search for specific types of businesses, such as veteran-owned, female-owned and minority-owned businesses. From a small business-owner perspective, the platform is easily customizable and allows owners to update information, social channels, product categories and other helpful information.

“Cities are at their very strongest when their small business scene thrives, creating revenue and jobs,” said Eric Fischgrund, Cofounder of Boom Local. “We’d like to thank Candace Negron and her team at the NPP in Egg Harbor City for trusting us with the important goal of simplifying the means for connecting residents and visitors with the small businesses they love. Boom Local supports small business owners all over the US, and is excited to evolve the platform as we enter new towns and partnerships.”

“It has been a pleasure to work with Boom Local, Eric and his team to develop a business directly for our small town here in EHC,” said Candace Negron RN, EHC NPP Coordinator. “We are part of a state funded program called Neighborhood Preservation Program, and Boom Local has helped organize all of our businesses, churches, schools and community gardens and put them on one digital directory for residents and visitors to find exactly what they are looking for at that moment. It is very easy and effective to navigate this directory, and we are extremely satisfied with the results and all the hard work that went behind this important directory for city. Great job Boom Local!”

ABOUT BOOM LOCAL

Boom Local is a consumer-facing directory connecting customers with the small businesses in the cities and towns they live in and love - at no charge to the small business or the customer itself. Boom Local believes that small businesses are central to the health of towns and cities, creating jobs, driving revenue which in turn drives taxes, and further enriches the community. The Boom Local platform was designed as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic by cofounders Alexander Coles, Head of Design; Eric Fischgrund, Head of Business Development; Andrew Raub, Lead Developer; and Jeremy Stoltzfus, Head of Operations. Follow Boom Local on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

CONTACT:

Egg Harbor City

Candace Negron

cnegron816@gmail.com

Boom Local

Eric Fischgrund

eric@boomlocalusa.com