HUMBL Announces Polygon Sidechain Integration to HUMBL NFT Platform

San Diego, California, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC Markets: HMBL) announced today that it has completed the integration of the Polygon sidechain into HUMBL’s NFT platform, which will help creators more easily deliver NFTs to their collectors while reducing gas fees and minting costs.



As a Layer 2 solution built on Ethereum, the Polygon sidechain allows users to conduct most transactions on the Ethereum blockchain for, in most cases, a fraction of the cost, and with greater speed than the Ethereum mainchain.

NFTs are unique non-fungible, cryptographic tokens that reside on a blockchain which cannot be replicated, enabling creators to tokenize their intellectual property or work product so that it can be bought, sold and traded in new ways on the blockchain.

“We believe NFTs are still in the very early stages of the Web 3, tokenized economy,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. “NFTs have applications across intellectual property, content distribution and fan interaction and we look forward to helping NFT creators experiment with those channels here at HUMBL.”

The HUMBL NFT platform is accessible at HUMBL.com , and will also integrate its technologies over time into HUMBL’s “Search 3” Search Engine, which is launching on May 31, 2022 at Search3.com .

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a Web 3, blockchain platform with consumer products and a HUMBL Blockchain Services (HBS) commercial division.

About Polygon

Polygon believes in Web3 for all. Polygon is a decentralized Ethereum scaling platform and sidechain that enables developers to build scalable user-friendly dApps with low transaction fees without ever sacrificing on security.

Safe Harbor Statement

