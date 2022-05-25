EU Baking Soda Market Report: Manufacturers, Buyers, Industry Trends and Forecast - IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Tata Chemicals, Sequens, CIECH Group, Sisecam, Solvay, Bashkir Soda Company, Ghcl, Church & Dwight Company, Eti Soda, Barentz, N.T. Ruddock Co., Noah Chemicals, Chemische Fabrik Kalk Gmbh, Sotraga Belgium N.V, Adana Chem San A.S, Setar Kimya San. Ve Tic.Ltd.Sti, Topklass Chemical Industries, Omniasale, Oceana Minerals Nutrition Animale, Lombardi, OKCHEM



NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'EU – Baking Soda - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

EU Baking Soda Market Statistics

Imports 384.2 Million USD Exports 418.2 Million USD Top Importers France, Belgium, Germany Top Exporters Germany, Spain, France

The baking soda market in the European Union was estimated at approx. $730M in 2021. The market value increased at an average annual rate of +4.0% over the past decade. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, the largest baking soda markets in the European Union were France, Italy and Germany, together comprising 46% of the total market. These countries were followed by Romania, the Czech Republic, Poland, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Sweden, Hungary, Portugal and Austria, which together accounted for a further 46%. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Baking Soda Consumption by Country

Baking soda consumption in the EU was estimated at approx. 1.6M tonnes in 2021. The countries with the highest volumes of baking soda consumption in 2021 were France, Italy and Germany, with a combined 56% share of total consumption. These countries were followed by Spain, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Romania, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Sweden, Portugal and Austria, which together accounted for a further 36%. REQUEST FREE DATA

The countries with the highest levels of baking soda per capita consumption in 2021 were Belgium (6.34 kg per person), Italy (5.57 kg per person) and France (5.33 kg per person).

From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of baking soda per capita consumption, amongst the key consuming countries, was attained by Portugal (+8.9%), while baking soda per capita consumption for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

EU Baking Soda Production by Country

After two years of growth, the assessed volume of baking soda production was approx. 1.5M tonnes in 2021. The total output volume increased at an average annual rate of +3.0% over the period from 2011 to 2021.

The countries with the highest volumes of baking soda production in 2021 were Germany, France and Italy, together accounting for 71% of the total volume. Spain, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria and Sweden lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further 24%.

EU Baking Soda Exports

In 2021, the amount of baking soda exported in the European Union surged to 899K tonnes, jumping by 23% against 2020 figures. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU. Total exports indicated a resilient increase over the last decade: its volume grew at an average annual rate of +7.0%.

In value terms, baking soda exports surged to $418M in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. Total exports indicated a resilient expansion from 2011 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +7.0%.

Exports by Country

Germany represented the largest exporter of baking soda in the European Union, with the volume of exports recording 384K tonnes, which was approx. 43% of total volume in 2021. Spain (159K tonnes) held the second position in the ranking, followed by France (120K tonnes), Belgium (104K tonnes) and Italy (52K tonnes). All these countries together held approx. 48% share of total supplies. The following exporters - Bulgaria (19K tonnes) and the Netherlands (16K tonnes) - each resulted at a 4% share of total exports.

In value terms, the largest baking soda supplying countries in the European Union were Germany ($151M), Spain ($100M) and France ($49M), with a combined 72% share of total exports.

Among the main exporting countries, Spain, with a CAGR of +13.4%, recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, over the last decade, while shipments for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the baking soda export price in the European Union amounted to $465 per tonne, rising by 3.1% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Spain ($627 per tonne), while Bulgaria ($251 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Spain (+4.3%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Imports in the EU

In 2021, approx. 1.1M tonnes of baking soda were imported in the European Union; surging by 4.4% compared with 2020. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU. In general, imports saw a resilient expansion in the past decade.

In value terms, baking soda imports stood at $384M in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries.

Imports by Country

The countries with the highest levels of baking soda imports in 2021 were France (205K tonnes), Belgium (170K tonnes), Germany (122K tonnes), Italy (122K tonnes), the Netherlands (103K tonnes) and Spain (84K tonnes), together accounting for 74% of total purchases. Poland (37K tonnes), Portugal (36K tonnes), Austria (27K tonnes), Denmark (25K tonnes), Hungary (23K tonnes), the Czech Republic (19K tonnes) and Sweden (19K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, France ($77M), Belgium ($54M) and Germany ($45M) constituted the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, with a combined 46% share of total supplies. These countries were followed by the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Poland, Portugal, Austria, Denmark, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Hungary, which together accounted for a further 44%.

Among the main importing countries, Portugal, with a CAGR of +16.0%, saw the highest growth rate of the value of imports, over the last decade, while purchases for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the baking soda import price in the European Union amounted to $354 per tonne, increasing by 2.5% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Sweden ($440 per tonne), while Spain ($269 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the Netherlands (+3.6%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

