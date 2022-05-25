Glycobiology Market is Anticipate to Reach at a CARG of 14.8% and Exhibit USD 2.82 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global Glycobiology market is expected to grow from USD 1.00 billion in 2019 to USD 2.82 billion by 2027, at a CARG of 14.8% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America has the largest market share because of presence of key biopharmaceutical companies and pharmaceutical. Accessibility to advanced products and presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure are driving the regional market of glycobiology. Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the second fasted growing region due to untapped market opportunities.

The key players of this market are Shizmadzu Corporation, Merck KGaA, Bruker Corporation, Plexera Bioscience LLC, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., New England Biolabs Inc., and PoZyme Inc.

The Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world’s leader, announced that It has received the CE mark, which is an important way in combatting the outbreak of COVID-19 across Europe.

On the basis of product, the market of glycobiology includes kits, enzymes, reagents and instruments. Enzymes has the largest share due to consumable nature of enzymes and its wide uses in many drug discovery procedures and R&D.

Based on application, the global market of glycobiology includes immunology, drug discovery and development, oncology, diagnostics and others. Drug discovery and development is the fastest growing section owing to increase in R&D investment in biotechnology companies and pharmaceutical.

With increasing investment from organizations and government have enabled academic research to develop new glycobiology and glycomics tools. These factors are driving the field of glycoscience and thus driving overall market.

Also, the glycobiology market is emerging mainly due to the rise in expenditure by different pharmaceutical companies on R&D.

Though, the high cost associated with imaging process, lack of skilled technicians and imaging process, technological advancement and stringent government policies hinder the market growth.

About the report:

The global Glycobiology market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements.

