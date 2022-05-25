BeyondTrust and Beyond Identity Partner for Zero Trust PAM

MIAMI, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Beyond Identity announced a technical partnership and integration that advances zero trust for the most sensitive accounts. The combined solution integrates Beyond Identity’s unphishable, passwordless multi-factor authentication with BeyondTrust’s Endpoint Privilege Management and Privileged Password Management solutions, ensuring that only authorized users and secure devices can gain privileged access to critical systems.



The new BeyondTrust and Beyond Identity integration offers customers the following benefits:

Out-of-the-box zero trust multi-factor authentication and access controls for PAM accounts.

Only devices that meet company security policy have access to PAM accounts.

When privileges on endpoints are elevated, the combined solution immediately requires end users to frictionlessly and securely authenticate and then checks that the endpoint meets policy.



“This new integration significantly elevates security for PAM accounts,” said David Manks, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at BeyondTrust. “Combining Beyond Identity passwordless authentication with BeyondTrust’s leading Privileged Password Management and Endpoint Privilege Management products enables our mutual customers to implement a zero trust architecture for comprehensive protection against cyberthreats.”

When a user attempts to run an executable on a managed device, BeyondTrust Endpoint Privilege Management pauses the action and engages Beyond Identity to perform a passwordless, multi-factor authentication to ensure the user has the necessary privileges and that the device meets security policy before proceeding. BeyondTrust makes an OIDC (OpenID Connect) call to Beyond Identity, which authenticates the user and checks that the device meets security policy. Once the identity and device are authenticated, and the device passes security checks, Beyond Identity asserts the identity to BeyondTrust’s Endpoint Privilege Management to allow the action to proceed.

“We are excited to work with the BeyondTrust team to enhance security for privileged accounts,” said Kurt Johnson, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Beyond Identity. “We believe this is a one plus one equals three model where our integrated solutions will significantly increase protection for accounts that are most desirable targets for adversaries.”

About Beyond Identity

Beyond Identity is fundamentally changing how the world logs in with a groundbreaking invisible, unphishable MFA platform that provides the most secure and frictionless authentication on the planet. We stop ransomware and account takeover attacks in their tracks and dramatically improve the user experience. Beyond Identity’s state-of-the-art platform eliminates passwords and other phishable factors, enabling organizations to confidently validate users’ identities. The solution ensures users log in from authorized devices, and that every device meets the security policy requirements during login and continuously after that. Our revolutionary approach empowers zero trust by cryptographically binding the user’s identity to their devices and analyzing hundreds of risk signals on an ongoing basis. The company’s advanced risk policy engine enables organizations to implement foundationally secure authentication and utilize risk signals for protection, rather than just for detection and response. For more information on why Unqork, Snowflake, and Roblox use Beyond Identity, please visit www.beyondidentity.com.

