Wendover Housing Partners Holds Grand Opening for Atlanta’s Hartland Station

ATLANTA, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wendover Housing Partners , one of the Southeast’s premier multi-family housing developers, has just celebrated the grand opening of Hartland Station, a new affordable housing community in Atlanta.



Located south of downtown Atlanta at 2040 Fleet Street, Hartland Station provides much needed affordable housing to a fast-growing region and serves as a catalyst for additional investment in the Sylvan Hills neighborhood.

“Finding affordable housing is a challenge almost anywhere, especially in growing metropolitan areas like Atlanta,” said Jonathan L. Wolf, founder and CEO of Wendover Housing Partners. “Atlanta only has 27 affordable and available homes per 100 extremely low-income renters. Our hope is that this community can provide much needed relief to residents in the area looking for a home they can both afford and feel proud of.”

“There are going to be 131 families that are going to get this great surge of new development,” said Andre Dickens, mayor of Atlanta, during the event. “Today’s grand opening ceremony brings new affordable housing and quality amenities into Sylvan Hills – a wonderful Atlanta community.”

The 131-unit community provides residents with both affordable housing and high-quality amenities. Hartland Station consists of one, two and three-bedroom units and features amenities such as a business center, fitness center, activity room with kitchen, splash pad and playground. Rents start at just $861 per month.

The $28 million community was made possible with help from partners including the Georgia Department of Community Affairs Department with a $945,515 Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC), Invest Atlanta with $1.5 million in Housing Opportunity Bonds, and the Metropolitan Parkway tax allocation district with $1.3 million in grant funding. Financing also included $18.8 million in tax-exempt bonds.

Click here for downloadable images of the event.

For more information about Hartland Station, call 404-474-1180 or visit hartlandstation.com.

For additional information about Wendover Housing Partners, visit www.wendovergroup.com.

About Wendover Housing Partners

Headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Wendover Housing Partners, LLC is a privately held real estate development, investment and management company founded in 1995. As one of the Southeast’s premier housing companies, Wendover specializes in the development of single and multi-family homes, apartment communities, senior communities, and transit-oriented development. Wendover’s expansive portfolio of affordable and mixed-income developments demonstrates the company’s success in creating housing opportunities in a variety of economically and socially diverse neighborhoods. www.wendovergroup.com

