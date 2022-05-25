Jostens Leads the Market, Delivering Graduation Goods On Time Amid Supply Chain Challenges

Minneapolis, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jostens team is celebrating a substantial school year win, after successfully navigating rampant supply chain issues and fulfilling over 99 percent of this season’s regalia orders in time for graduation ceremonies.

After recognizing the extent to which global supply chain issues were affecting students and campuses across the country during the 2021 graduation season, the Jostens leadership team proactively invested millions of dollars into additional caps and gowns for 2022. The company’s dedicated customer service team also implemented an expedited ordering system — otherwise known as “Jostens Express” — to assist schools in need of last-minute regalia due to the widespread shortages in the market.

The Jostens team pulled off a stellar delivery rate, even with setbacks along the way. A sudden delivery truck fire in the state of Texas at the end of March compromised 3,300 caps, gowns and hoods — thankfully, no one was harmed during this incident. The company was able to reproduce and ship replacement units within five business days, so that no events would be affected.

“We ensured that the school administrators and students that rely on us for the timely delivery of these products were able to proudly celebrate their commencements,” said Michael Burgess, Chief Executive Officer of the company. He later added “We’re so delighted that we could help millions of students and families celebrate these once-in-a-lifetime special occasions.”

David Huls, the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the company, stated “We have devised and implemented numerous process improvements, changed policies and made investments in inventory, technology and production equipment to improve our ability to provide the delivery experience that our customers have come to expect. This success is the direct result of our proactive approach to managing supply chain challenges during the past year.”

A representative from UCLA praised the team, stating “Jostens has been consistently reliable with delivery, service and product availability — especially in times of uncertainty. They provided very clear ordering timelines, and in most cases, delivered products weeks earlier! Jostens was also quick to react to changes in my ordering patterns, as new events were added to the season.”

For many schools and colleges, this is the first time in two years that students have had the opportunity to attend in-person graduation ceremonies and enjoy the full experience of walking across a stage to claim their diplomas — the Jostens team is thrilled to be an integral part of these events nationwide and champion students of every age. The dedicated management and inventory teams continue to set a precedent of excellence; they are already hard at work preparing for the 2023 graduation season, and are making their mission known: Jostens delivers graduation.

ABOUT JOSTENS

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, MN, for more information visit www.jostens.com.