MEDIA ADVISORY: OFL President available for comment at canvass for NDP candidate Michele McCleave-Kennedy

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Federation of Labour is going door-to-door to engage voters on issues like decent work, livable income support, affordability, and well-funded public services.



On Wednesday, May 25 at 5:00 p.m., Patty Coates, OFL President, and Janice Folk-Dawson, OFL Executive Vice-President, will lead a labour canvass in support of NDP candidate Michele McCleave-Kennedy in Sault Ste. Marie. This labour canvass is one of many planned across the province in the lead-up to the provincial election on June 2.

Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Location: 143 Great Northern Road, Sault Ste. Marie, ON

The Ontario Federation of Labour knows that the Ontario NDP is the best choice for working people and their families in this election. Coates and Folk-Dawson will be talking to voters about how an NDP government will put workers first.

The full list of labour canvass events can be found here .

For more information, please contact:

Melissa Palermo

Director of Communications

Ontario Federation of Labour

mpalermo@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456

COPE 343 c/j