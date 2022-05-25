Solidspac3 Delivers 12-Hour Turnaround for QA/QC Construction Variance Reports

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solidspac3 ( www.solidspac3.com ) now supports 12-hour turnaround for QA/QC variance reports (VR3) that enable commercial construction teams to accurately and efficiently compare design models to reality capture laser scans, reporting on construction installation variances as they occur. Built using Autodesk’s Forge platform, Solidspac3 is a SaaS solution that requires minimal software instruction to use or to interpret the reports.



Solidspac3 Benefits

12-hour turnaround on QA/QC variance VR3 reports: Within 12 hours, our construction analytics identifies all discrepancies between what has been constructed and the design plans, and then generates an online Variance Report (PDF) that can be distributed to the field for review and possible correction. These reports help contractors reduce rework by immediately identifying potential issues while the contractor is still on the jobsite.





Ensures accurate, consistent variance reporting across multiple locations and teams





Eliminates the need for manually checking variances on the job site, freeing up VDC managers’ time





Tailored variance reports for analyzing concrete Floor Flatness (FF) and Floor Levelness (FL)





Increases profitability by reducing wasted materials and labor costs due to rework





Provides an accurate “As Built” digital twin of the building model for other applications.



“12-hour turnaround on variance reports was our #1 customer request, and we believe we’re the first in the industry to offer this rapid result,” commented Alex Von Svoboda, Solidspac3’ VP of Sales and Marketing. “This gives construction managers actionable intelligence to identify all locations on the job site where something has been installed incorrectly. They can then quickly and easily review the severity of each problem along with the relevant 360-degree images and 3D models and scans.”

“Solidspac3’s variance reports, comparing a laser scan of existing conditions to the design models, has given Dome Construction the confidence to coordinate to real building conditions. We are actively using Solidspac3 to qualify existing condition models given to us for use with our construction level coordination process to help remove risk of the unknown,” commented John Mack, BIM Department Manager at Dome Construction.

About Solidspac3

Solidspac3 is a privately held construction technology company providing near real time insight into the construction process. Using our cloud-based analytics platform we compare plans (construction drawings or BIM) to reality and inform all stakeholders of any construction execution mistakes. By identifying and addressing these issues as they occur, the project can save up to 10% of the total cost and eliminate delays. Our application enables the construction industry to avoid much of the $500B per year it spends on rework.

