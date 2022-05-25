Dorel Industries Announces Results of Annual Meeting

English French

MONTREAL, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated April 12, 2022 were re-elected as directors at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today in Montréal.



At the meeting, a ballot was conducted for the election of directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, the following individuals were elected as directors of Dorel, with the following results:

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Martin Schwartz 53,693,478 97.16 1,571,388 2.84 Alan Schwartz 53,675,813 97.12 1,589,053 2.88 Jeffrey Schwartz 53,408,449 96.64 1,856,417 3.36 Jeff Segel 53,678,516 97.13 1,586,350 2.87 Maurice Tousson 53,666,039 97.11 1,598,827 2.89 Alain Benedetti 53,602,709 96.99 1,662,157 3.01 Norman M. Steinberg 52,789,218 95.52 2,475,648 4.48 Sharon Ranson 53,329,618 96.50 1,935,248 3.50 Brad A. Johnson 53,807,060 97.36 1,457,806 2.64

Director biographies are available in the Board of Directors section of Dorel’s website at www.dorel.com.

At the meeting, shareholders also reappointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Dorel’s auditors.

At the meeting, a resolution in the form annexed as Schedule B to Dorel’s Management Proxy Circular dated April 12, 2022, approving an amendment to Dorel’s 2004 Directors’ Deferred Share Unit Plan, was adopted on a vote by ballot as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Number % Number % 49,331,343 89.26 5,933,523 10.74

In addition, a resolution in the form annexed as Schedule C to Dorel’s Management Proxy Circular dated April 12, 2022, approving an amendment to Dorel’s 2009 Executive Deferred Share Unit Plan, was adopted on a vote by ballot as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Number % Number % 49,325,256 89.25 5,939,610 10.75

Profile

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products. Dorel’s strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile’s powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, BebeConfort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$1.7 billion and employs approximately 4,200 people in facilities located in twenty-two countries worldwide.

CONTACTS:

Saint Victor Investments Inc

Rick Leckner

(514) 245-9232

Dorel Industries Inc.

Jeffrey Schwartz

(514) 934-3034