Taking the Nation by Storm -- Ziggi's Coffee Opens 50th Location

Mead, Colo., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziggi’s Coffee® has opened its 50th location just six short years after embarking on their journey as a franchise company. This highly sought-after drive-thru coffee concept continues to open new locations in a variety of communities across the nation, bringing their elevated product and service with them everywhere they go. Opening their 50th location is a testament to their unwavering commitment to quality at every level of their business development.

Ziggi’s first opened their doors in the small town of Longmont, Colo. and has since expanded nationally. On May 24th, they celebrated this significant milestone with a record-breaking opening at their 50th location in Arkansas. Being states away from the flagship location, this success demonstrates the impressive trajectory of this fast-growing company.

“We are humbled and fortunate to be celebrating the opening of our 50th location,” said Brandon Knudsen, Ziggi’s CEO and Co-founder. “Looking back on this journey, we never expected to experience such success and are grateful for our team's hard work that has led us to this moment. Our franchise owners, corporate team, baristas, management and vendors are integral in getting here; we could not do any of this without them.”

Ziggi’s continues to grow their brand one relationship at a time. By bringing on only the best franchisees, this company cultivates an environment where connection comes first as they provide unparalleled support to every franchise owner.

Located at 603 S. Timberlane Dr. in El Dorado, Ark., this new location is owned by local franchisees, Harvinder Dod and Mihir Bedi, and features a drive-thru and convenient walk-up window. "Ziggi’s really stood out to us as a franchise company because of their dynamic, supportive team and the diverse menu they offer at all of their locations. We just knew this opportunity was the right fit for us!”

This coffee drive-thru will give the community a place to grab a delicious cup of coffee, breakfast or snack item on-the-go. The drive-thru is open Monday-Friday from 5:00am-7:00pm and Saturday-Sunday from 6:00am-7:00pm.

"An exceptional and convenient drive-thru coffee shop is exactly what our town needs,” continued Mihir Bedi. “We have been here for more than 10 years and truly adore our community! It has given us so much over the years, and we simply cannot wait to give back to this town.”

To celebrate, the community is invited to a Grand Opening event on Saturday, June 4th, where guests will be treated to a free 16oz drink of choice*. The new location offers a wide selection of handcrafted beverages from coffee classics to signature favorites, an assortment of delicious food options and a kidZone menu featuring kid-friendly items.

WHAT: Ziggi’s Coffee Grand Opening Event

WHERE: 603 S. Timberlane Dr., El Dorado, AR 71730

WHEN: Saturday, June 4, 2022, 10am-2pm

*Limit one free drink per customer. Offer cannot be combined with any other special offer or discount, including a Ziggi’s punch card. Excludes bottled beverages and any other drink size. Offer excludes online and mobile app orders. Discount valid from 10am-2pm at 603 S. Timberlane Dr., El Dorado, AR 71730 on 6/4/2022 only.

About Ziggi’s Coffee

Ziggi’s Coffee, recently ranked on the 2022 Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500®, is a leading specialty coffee shop and drive-thru franchise dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted drinks, and amazing, locally-made breakfast, lunch and snack options. Founded in 2004, the Colorado-based company is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, the Ziggi’s Coffee brand is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic, and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on the go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is also committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves. With 50 locations nationwide and over 100 additional units in development, Ziggi’s Coffee is positioned to quickly grow its presence in a variety of communities across the U.S.

To learn more about Ziggi’s Coffee and its franchising opportunities, visit ziggiscoffee.com/franchise/ or follow Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

