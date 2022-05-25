Hong Kong, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the Web3 community platform Mojor launched the alpha version and opened the Demo community for users. According to Mojor's official website, the alpha version includes basic community creation and chat functions, as well as a real-time access to NFT data called NFTscan Bot.

Even though crypto has developed into an emerging asset class with trillion-level market value at present, the Web3 community still needs to be built on the traditional Web2 platforms, which seems going against the development philosophy of Web3.



Any Web3 project has to set up its official Twitter, Telegram, Discord, Medium, Instagram, etc. as the social channels. This seems to have become an industry practice, but the risks along with it have never been seriously addressed.

And this is exactly the core problem that Mojor is committed to solving -- bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3.

Mojor is a decentralized community application for Web3, designed to enable anyone to create and truly own a community by minting NFTs. The vision of MOJOR is to help people acquire their online social graph and create an integrated community platform based on Web3.

In simple terms, learning from the Discord community information architecture, Mojor adds bots for Web3 application scenarios. Users can chat and communicate on Mojor, while conducting transactions, DAO governance and other Web3 activities through a series of bots.

Next, let’s take a closer look at Mojor’s application scenarios and how it solves the Web2 application dilemma.

Mojor users are able to log in to the community through their wallet addresses without registration, which can effectively protect user privacy.

One of the stubborn diseasesof centralized organizations in the Web2 era is that users’ information privacy is often leaked. Major Web2 platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Yahoo, all have encountered extremely serious breaches of user information. While on Mojor, as users’ assets on chain and behavior data are open and transparent, the community managing bots can directly assign identity groups according to the NFTs or tokens held in the users’ wallet addresses after they join the community, saving the trouble of repeated verification.

Moreover, community members will have full control over their data and identity, as all data will be stored in a decentralized manner and strongly encrypted end-to-end, so as to ensure users’ complete anonymity and data security.









Users can also directly search another user’s address in the community for communication, breaking the situation with Web2 and Web3 disconnected.





Previously, if a certain user takes a fancy to BAYC #6666 NFT, which is not listed for sale, the buyer can not directly contact the owner through the wallet address to obtain the collection. Now with Mojor, the buyer may directly search the address in BAYC community to find its owner and make the offer.





After reaching an agreement, both parties can trade through the NFTswap, one of the bots in Mojor, without being redirected to Opensea third-party NFT trading platform. It is worth noting that currently NFTswap does not charge transaction fees, and users only need to pay on-chain gas fees to complete transactions.









For Web3 project founders, the emergence of Mojor empowers them to gain control and ownership of the community.

Web2 centralised platforms often block accounts, causing the community organizations collapse. In this regard, Mojor has made improvements. To be specific, the process for users creating community server is also the process of minting the server NFT. Owning the NFT gives users the absolute ownership and highest authority of the server, which comes into a community truly belonging to the creators, and the sever ownership can also be made over to others by transferring the server NFT.

More crucially, Web3 project organizers can achieve more efficient governance with Mojor. By integrating the governance modes of Web3 community, optimizing the community organization and information architecture, and further providing a variety of bots based on Web3 application scenarios to improve the efficiency of community governance, Mojor aims to govern, serve, expand and activate the community in a much more convenient manner.

Furthermore, members within the MOJOR community are allowed to independently build their own decentralized social graph, including community data, relationships, POAP, personal behavior, and more. Besides that, it enables users to form a common identity throughout the Web3 world by integrating member information from other platforms, including DeFi and GameFi data, social media information, and so on. At the meantime, users’ DIDs become more valuable based on community interaction and communication, thus to enrich the social graph as well.

For example, a project intends to grant whitelist qualifications to verified users. Simply by clicking on a certain user’s personal details page to check his/her on-chain data, such as creation time of the wallet address, activities on chain with specific trading volume, amount and rarity of NFT holdings, the project will have a clear understanding of the user’s value, thereby to improve quality of the initial-stage users and prevent “bonus hunters” from grabbing community share. Moreover, the project side can also leverage WL Bot, which will set relevant parameters to automatically draw prizes and collect addresses, releasing the workload of community administrators and mods, and improving the efficiency of community governance.

Compared to Mojor’s application scenarios, the above cases are just the tip of the iceberg. Actually, Mojor is able to implement any Web3 use cases you can think of. In the future, Mojor will also open up the API to enable more scientists develop more amazing customized bots to serve the community.

“In the journey of further cultivating Web3 community, Mojor commit to providing more capabilities and bots meeting needs and growth of the community. We will open the API as well and developers are always welcomed to join us for building a prosperous community,”said MOJOR project founder. “We adhere to a long-term approach, that is to say, by bringing together all the Web3 users, we strive to become a key part of Web3 global ecosystem.”