Privacy Horizon Inc. Launches New Innovative Risk Management Solution

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privacy Horizon Inc. ("PHI"), a leading Cyber Risk and Data Privacy Solutions company, today unveiled its new privacy and security solution, PHI Navigator™, an application that addresses a business' complete privacy and security issues in one, user-friendly, innovative, and cost-effective platform. PHI Navigator™ is a suite of essential privacy and security tools and resources that equips businesses to set up and operate a comprehensive privacy and security program, ensuring businesses remain compliant with privacy laws and international standards.

As cybersecurity risks from third parties or attackers remain a top privacy concern, many business leaders are recognizing that stand-alone solutions are no longer sufficient for managing evolving regulatory compliance requirements and security threats. As remote and hybrid work continue, leaders also recognize the increased challenge of securing remote workers, especially amid an increase in attacks throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies recognize they have a need to protect critical assets and to operate responsibly, and a comprehensive, automated, strategic platform with built-in privacy management reporting is the remedy now delivered by PHI.

Effective privacy and security management is the way to counteract costly data events, with the average data breach now costing $1.59M in lost business alone. A well-managed privacy program quickly builds trust with customers, helping businesses navigate the sales cycle in one-third of the time.

"In a remote, digital-first environment, it's clear that most businesses don't know where to start when it comes to privacy and security. We realized that our clients needed a simple, affordable solution, so we built them a virtual privacy office to take them from generating privacy and security awareness to tangible action and reporting, all in one platform," said Patrick Lo, CEO at Privacy Horizon Inc. "We take care of everything privacy and security related so that our clients can focus on growing their business."

A few of PHI Navigator's™ key in-app features include privacy and cybersecurity training, privacy and security assessments, a risk registry, advanced endpoint security protection, policy creation and management, and online coaching, all easily viewed and accessed from one central dashboard.

"We are very excited to provide this innovative technology solution to our clients and believe the comprehensive nature of the PHI Navigator™ offering will significantly enhance the efficiency of our clients in their risk management journeys. The new platform builds on our already proven approach to regulatory compliance and operational management of privacy and cyber risks, called the PHI Framework™; providing the essential 'Awareness', 'Assessment', and 'Action' components of our customers' risk management activities," said Mark Kohler, Chairman.

To learn more about PHI's all-in-one PHI Navigator™, visit privacyhorizon.com.

ABOUT PRIVACY HORIZON INC.

Privacy Horizon Inc. (PHI) exists to empower small, medium-sized businesses and larger enterprises and governmental agencies to build privacy and security programs into their organizations so they can focus on growing their business and delivering on their missions. Home of the PHI Framework™ and PHI Navigator™, Privacy Horizon Inc. provides a centralized and comprehensive platform that meets all of an organization's privacy and security needs in one place. PHI's team of nationally recognized privacy and security experts partner with clients by coming alongside them as coaches, equipping them with privacy and security training and customized, and end-to-end privacy and security solutions that meet the specific needs of their organization.

