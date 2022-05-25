Genius Group Celebrates its IPO by Ringing NYSE Closing Bell

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS), a world-leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, is pleased to announce that its leadership team, alongside shareholders and other stakeholders, rang the Closing Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 23, 2022.







"We are truly honored and immensely proud to ring the NYSE Closing Bell to celebrate our IPO, a major milestone in the ongoing evolution and growth of Genius Group. I am very proud of our entire team and global community who have all played a role in making this achievement possible,” commented Roger James Hamilton, Founder & CEO of Genius Group. “With the integration of our IPO acquisitions underway, Genius Group is operating from a position of strength as we move forward with our mission of disrupting the current education model with a student-centered, lifelong learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial, and life skills to succeed in today’s market.”

To view the bell ringing ceremony, click here: https://youtu.be/dLduTj3LlD0

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a world-leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today’s market. The group has over 2.7 million students in 200 countries, ranging from ages 0 to 100. The group includes four pre-IPO companies (the “Pre-IPO Group”), and will include four companies intended to be acquired at the time of, or shortly after, the closing of the company’s initial public offering (the “IPO Acquisitions”). Three of these four IPO Acquisitions, Education Angels, Property Investors Network and E-Squared, have already been consummated.

The entrepreneur education system of our Pre-IPO Group has been delivered virtually and in-person, in multiple languages, locally and globally mainly via the Pre-IPO Group’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, personalized GeniusU Edtech platform to adults seeking to grow their entrepreneur and leadership skills.

The Pre-IPO Group includes Genius Group, GeniusU, Entrepreneurs Institute and Entrepreneur Resorts. This group of entrepreneur education companies has grown through organic growth and acquisitions, with a focus on adding value to each company through GeniusU, which is being developed to provide AI-driven personal recommendations and guidance for each student. The Pre-IPO Group is now expanding its education system to age groups beyond its current adult audience, to children and young adults. The four IPO Acquisitions will be the first steps towards this. They will include: Education Angels, which provides early learning in New Zealand for children from 0-5 years old; E-Squared, which provides primary and secondary school education in South Africa; University of Antelope Valley, which provides vocational certifications and university degrees in California, USA; and Property Investors Network, which provides property investment courses and events in England.

Genius Group’s current plan is to combine the education programs of the IPO Acquisitions with its current education programs and Edtech platform as part of one lifelong learning system, and it has selected these acquisitions because they already share aspects of the Genius curriculum and its focus on entrepreneur education.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the closing of the acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s final prospectus for its initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

