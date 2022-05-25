Miromatrix Announces Participation in the 19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients' lives, announced that members of the management team will participate in the upcoming 19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on June 1st, 2022. Due to the format of this event, no webcast will be available.



About Miromatrix

Miromatrix Medical Inc. is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients' lives. The Company has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that it believes will efficiently scale to address the shortage of available human organs. The Company's initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys. For more information, visit miromatrix.com.

