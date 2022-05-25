$57/mo save for CME Group Market Depth from dxFeed for Overcharts users

NY City, New York, United States, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dxFeed, a leading market data provider for the global financial industry, both traditional and crypto, has extended its B2B2C (retail) partnership network with Overcharts, professional, multiple data-feeds trading platform.



Market Depth and Top of Book US and EU Futures, Nasdaq TotalView and Cboe FX are now available for the Overcharts trading platform, fast, intuitive, professional, multiple data-feeds technical analysis software and trading platform, designed by traders for traders and educators.



Overcharts’s users can subscribe to a single market or save $57 each month by buying the CME Group package. Prices start from $19 per month. The list of data feeds will be growing.



“High-quality market data and topnotch tick/volume analysis benefits are essential for understanding market movements in advance. That’s why we are happy to provide Overchart’s users with low-latency real-time and historical data,” said Dmitrii Parilov, Managing Director at dxFeed.



“More and more traders are using Market Depth while conducting volume analysis. Its primary function is to help traders identify potential support and resistance levels. We totally trust dxFeed’s market data quality and advise our users to take advantage of a favorable offer from our new partner,” said Mauro Frasson, CEO of Overcharts.



Visit get.dxfeed.com to begin using dxFeed’s market data and data management solutions via the Overcharts trading platform.





About Overcharts

Overcharts’ goal is to provide traders the best possible trading experience and chart analysis. A few of the many highlights that a subscription with Overcharts includes but is not limited to:

- Simple and intuitive platform

- Powerful charting and indicators

- One-Click trading from Chart & DOM

- Professional Volume and Order-Flow analysis (Volume Profile, TPO Profile, Volume Ladder, Bubbles, Market Depth Map, VWAP, Delta etc.)

- Multiple Simultaneous Brokers & Data Feeds: Overcharts supports many different data feeds. You can use one or several data feeds at the same time for each instrument

- Trading and chart analysis organized in multiple workspaces and different monitors

- Custom indicators

- All configurations saved on the Cloud. Easy to switch between different devices

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data provider focusing primarily on delivering financial information and services to all kinds of institutions in the global financial industry:

- for brokers: exchange compliant onboarding wizard for new clients;

- for trading and analytical platforms: full order depth data, raw and aggregated, for the best visualization;

- for educational platforms, paper trading: real-time and delayed data for educational purposes.





For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/57-mo-save-for-cme-group-market-depth-from-dxfeed-for-overcharts-users/9167386



Attachment