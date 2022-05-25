Burnie Group Wins Blue Prism Global Partner Excellence Award for Client Business Impact in Telecommunications

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burnie Group is thrilled to win the Blue Prism Global Award for Client Business Impact in Telecommunications. Additionally, Burnie Group won the Blue Prism Regional Award for Client Business Impact in Telecommunications in North America for the second consecutive year. These awards recognize Burnie Group’s excellence in delivering Blue Prism Service Assist to digitally transform how our clients operate, compete, and innovate.



“We are honoured to win a Blue Prism Partner Excellence Award for the second year. It is an even greater honour to win an award on a global scale,” says David Burnie, Principal and Founder of Burnie Group. “We are so proud of our team and the impact we’ve made on our clients. To win among the global competitors in the Client Business Impact category is a stand-out achievement.”

“Congratulations to Burnie Group for their dedication to delivering the best possible expertise and innovation for our joint customers,” says Linda Dotts, Chief Partner Strategy Officer for SS&C Blue Prism. “Burnie Group helps clients to realize better business outcomes across their organization.”

Burnie Group is a Blue Prism Service Assist Certified Partner and the first partner to implement Service Assist in North America. Burnie Group is also Blue Prism’s first North American partner and a certified capability and delivery provider. It was an early leader in standing up some of the largest automation centers of excellence in North America and transforming our clients’ operations across finance, HR, IT, regulatory compliance, and customer care.

About Burnie Group

Burnie Group is a Canadian management consulting firm that helps clients improve their performance by applying innovative strategy, process excellence, and world-class technology. Burnie Group specializes in technology and automation, strategy, and operations, and serves clients in industries including banking, insurance, telecommunications, and private equity. Its programs deliver measurable, transparent, and guaranteed results

About SS&C Blue Prism

SS&C Blue Prism is the global leader in intelligent automation for the enterprise, transforming the way work is done in more than 2,000 businesses across 170 countries. SS&C Blue Prism helps companies create value with new ways of working, unlocking efficiencies, and returning millions of hours of work back into their businesses.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Media Contact:

Courtney Heffernan

Marketing Manager

courtney.heffernan@burniegroup.com

416-306-8349