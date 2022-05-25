HMG Strategy’s Executive Leadership Summits Ranked Among the Top 10 Live and Hybrid Tech Events for 2022

WESTPORT, Conn., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is honored to be listed among the Top 10 Live and Hybrid Tech Events for 2022 across the world by Business Chief Magazine. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



The recognition by Business Chief rates HMG Strategy’s unique and customized one-day Executive Leadership Summits among the top global technology events alongside distinguished conferences such as RSA Conference, Women in Tech Global Conference, Gartner Symposium, Mobile World Congress, Black Hat USA, Cisco Live and other well-renowned events. Business Chief cites HMG Strategy’s Executive Leadership Summits for delivering ‘world-class thought leadership’ along with ‘unique insights into best practices…involving leadership, management, technology and career development.’

“Our events -- just like our research model -- are peer-driven, curated and guided by the insights and commitment of the thousands of advisory board members and global technology executives across the 30+ regions where we deliver world-class thought leadership,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO at HMG Strategy. “Our events are truly unique as we focus on the most critical macro-economic trends that are impacting technology leaders and fellow members of the senior leadership team to help them to lead boldly and authentically, to inspire employees and to foster a culture of trust across the C-suite, with the Board of Directors and with line-of-business leaders. We are truly humbled by and grateful for this prestigious global recognition.”

One of the distinct strengths of the HMG Strategy Executive Leadership Summit model are the keynote presentations being delivered by bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey. Covey, The New York Times and The Wall St. Journal bestselling author of The Speed of Trust, has been sharing insights at HMG Strategy CIO and CISO Summits from his latest book – Trust and Inspire – in which he discusses why a ‘Command-and-Control’ leadership style no longer works and how a ‘Trust and Inspire’ leadership approach can encourage employees to be more collaborative and creative and to maximize their potential.

“I am delighted to be collaborating with my good friend Stephen,” said Muller. “In today’s work-from-anywhere environment, building trust across the organization is more important than ever. As Stephen wisely notes, trust serves as a strategic multiplier in maximizing human performance and the execution of teams towards achieving its strategic goals. This is especially true in times of uncertainty and transition.”

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s ranking among the Top 10 Live and Hybrid Tech Events for 2022, click here.

To learn about all of HMG Strategy’s Upcoming World-Class CIO & CISO Summits, click here .

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Peer Actionable Insights Services Stack is a unique set of research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

HMG Ventures is a venture capital unit that’s designed to connect CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology executives with innovative early-stage technology companies from Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv. HMG Ventures provides technology executives with a window into hot emerging technology companies that can help move the needle for their businesses while also offering these executives unparalleled personal investment opportunities. One early-stage investment in an enterprise-level AI-powered service management provider has generated a 100X return.

HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise technology and security leaders with the most innovative technology and cybersecurity companies from across the world.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cdb15937-a640-4d44-bbd7-5be570dcac3b