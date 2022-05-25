Global Natural Language Processing Market is Expected to Represent a Value of USD 48.46 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global natural language processing (NLP) market is expected to grow from USD 10.34 billion in 2019 to USD 48.46 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America holds the largest market share. The increasing usage of NLP in end-user industries is responsible for the growing demand of the product. The high rate of adoption of advance technologies and developments in infrastructure are the primary reasons responsible for the market growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a lucrative rate owing to the growing use of AI and ML technologies in the region.

Get Free Sample Copy: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/418294/request-sample

Key players in the natural language processing (NLP) market are Alphabet Inc., IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., 3M Company, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Dolbey Systems, Inc., Veritone Inc., Facebook Inc., Health Fidelity Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Intel Corporation, Linguamatics Ltd., Bitext Innovations, Conversica Inc., Automated Insights Inc., Narrative Science, Inbenta Technologies Inc., SparkCognition and others. In October 2019, Facebook AI released a dataset which had coding questions along with the code snippet answers, which will be interpreting code search systems.

The deployment mode segment includes on-premise and cloud. Cloud segment holds the largest market share owing to it’s flexible and scalable characteristics for analysis of big data. It also helps the users to analyze the multi-lingual content and web contents. The vendors prefer cloud-based NLP initiatives for their business. Thus, it is expected to grow at a prospering rate. The component segment includes solutions and services. The solutions further include software tools and platform. The services further include managed services and professional services. Solutions are the major sub-segment. The perceived benefits have increased the usage of NLP solutions around the world. The demand for customized solutions has resulted in the market growth of the segment. The type segment includes rule-based NLP, hybrid NLP and statistical NLP. Statistical NLP is the more preferred type. It uses statistical and probabilistic methods for solving various contents. It is more accurate as it is based upon certain numeric analysis. The technology segment includes optical character recognition (OCR), interactive voice response (IVR), text analytics, speech analytics, auto coding, classification and characterization and pattern & image recognition. Among these, text analytics is the dominant technology. It is gaining importance in a variety of fields like retail, marketing, finance, etc. This technology helps to break down heaps of texts and filter out some useful extracts. The organization size segment includes small & medium organizations and large organizations. NLPs are more useful in large organizations. Thus, large organizations constitute major shares of the growth. These organizations have huge data which is needed to be processed. The large capacity demands for extensive applications like NLPs.

The application segment includes machine translation, information extraction, question answering, text classification, report generation, sentiment analysis, language identification, spam recognition and others. Machine translation is the dominant application. The NLPs are majorly used for the conversion of human language into the machine language. The data entered in the system is majorly in the natural languages, and thus it is converted into machine language for processing. The end-user segment includes banking financial services & insurance (BFSI), healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, government & defence, media & entertainment, education & research, automotive, electronics, telecommunications & IT, travel & hospitality and others. BFSI holds the largest market share. BFSI has the most significant applications of NLPs. This sector deals with an enormous amount of data available in the natural language. Further, the growing need of text analytics and speech analytics in the sector has increased the use of NLP.

Natural language processing market will go a long way in the AI field. It has helped businesses to sort huge data and avoid any complications. The immense applicability has helped the product to penetrate different end-user industries. The ongoing technological developments will help the market to grow further during the upcoming years.

Read Complete Report with TOC: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/natural-language-processing-nlp-market-by-deployment-mode-418294.html

About the report:

The global natural language processing (NLP) market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=418294&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To know more market research reports and industry analysis, visit our associate website: https://www.mrinsights.biz/



Related Reports

Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/mobile-apps-and-web-analytics-market-by-component-419702.html

Network Slicing Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/network-slicing-market-by-application-automotive-healthcare-manufacturing-419703.html

Utility communication Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/utility-communication-market-by-component-hardware-software-application-419738.html

Affective Computing Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/affective-computing-market-by-hardware-cameras-storage-devices-419807.html