SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Tupperware Brands Corporation - TUP

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tupperware Brands Corporation ("Tupperware" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUP).



The investigation concerns whether Tupperware and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 4, 2022, Tupperware announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. Among other items, Tupperware reported adjusted EPS from continuing operations and net sales that fell well short of consensus estimates. Tupperware also withdrew its full year 2022 guidance and named a new Chief Financial Officer. The Company attributed the poor performance to the conflict in Russia and Ukraine. However, when pressed by analysts on a conference call, the Company acknowledged that Russia and Ukraine only accounted for 2% of its revenue.

On this news, Tupperware’s stock price fell $5.76 per share, or 32.16%, to close at $35.05 per share on May 4, 2022.

