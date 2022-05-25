Gainey McKenna & Egleston Investigates Potential Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD)

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that it is investigating whether the directors and/or officers of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TCMD) breached their fiduciary duties of loyalty, good faith and candor and whether the Company suffered substantial harm as a result.



In 2020 a class action complaint was filed against Tactile. The complaint alleged that Defendants violated the securities laws by misrepresenting and concealing that: (1) while Tactile publicly touted a $4 plus billion or $5 plus billion market opportunity, in truth, the total addressable market for Tactile’s medical devices was materially smaller; (2) to induce sales growth and share gains, Tactile and/or its employees were engaged in illicit and illegal sales and marketing activities in violation of applicable federal and state rules and public payer regulations; (3) the foregoing illicit and illegal sales and marketing activities increased the risk of a Medicare audit of Tactile’s claims and criminal and civil liability; (4) Tactile’s revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and that as a result of the foregoing, (5) defendants’ public statements, including its year-over-year revenue growth and the purported growth drivers, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The United States District Court granted in part and denied in part the Defendants’ motion to dismiss the 2020 shareholder class action lawsuit mentioned above.

If you are an investor in Tactile securities and wish to discuss your rights or if you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .