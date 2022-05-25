Northbrook Illinois Financial Services Provider David Hochberg Is Helping First Time Home Buyers

Northbrook, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northbrook, Illinois -

Individuals and families from Northbrook, Illinois, who are looking for a seasoned real estate financial services provider to help them raise the funds to buy their first home can turn to David Hochberg, Vice President for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial.

David Hochberg has been serving the local Illinois community since 2000. He is licensed to provide mortgage services across the nation, and he does so with his dedicated team that consists of support staff, underwriters, and a closing department. Over his long and illustrious career, David Hochberg has helped originate over $15,000,000,000 in financial products making Team Hochberg one of the country’s highest producing teams. David also dispenses helpful financial advice to first-time homebuyers, veterans looking to buy property, and those looking to refinance their existing homes as the host of Chicago’s top-rated radio show Home Sweet Home Chicago on WGN Radio. He also serves as the real estate and mortgage expert on WLS and WCPT radio stations.

When asked about his thoughts on the care that first-time homebuyers should take in the current real estate market, David says, “Right now, owing to inflation, the resurgence in the real estate market since the end of the pandemic, and sensitive geopolitical events across the world, the national average 30-year fixed refinance APR is at an all-time high. I understand that if you are looking to purchase a home in this market, you might be very apprehensive about pulling the trigger. You would rather wait for the rates to go down. However, my honest belief is that it will take a long time before the rates stabilize and then begin to fall again. It might be years before we reach the rates that we were accustomed to at the end of 2021. If you are renting right now and waiting for rates to fall, you are going to end up waiting for a while. The amount of money that you spend over that time as rent and the time that you waste denying yourself the opportunity to go to school or start a new career in a new town is going to negatively affect your net worth in the long term – even more so than if you just bite the bullet and sign up for a mortgage on your dream home. You can find out more about my thoughts on this topic in detail in a recent news article where I expressed my sentiments about the rising federal mortgage rates.”

Team Hochberg has an impressive track record when it comes to serving customers looking for the best real estate financing options. David and his team’s penchant for delivering highly personalized customer service has been lauded in several reviews over multiple review aggregator websites. On Google My Business, Team Hochberg’s profile maintains a stellar rating of 4.8 out of 5 from over 300 customer reviews with a lot of clients praising his knowledge and experience in the real estate industry.

A recent review of David Hochberg’s services on his Google My Business page from a first-time homebuyer says, “As a first-time homebuyer, my wife and I were a little overwhelmed as we began our search. Jordan and Team Hochberg were there for us every step of the way and I can't imagine navigating this difficult process without them! Team Hochberg's knowledge, professionalism, communication, organization, and attention to detail are unmatched in the industry and they will be there for you wherever and whenever you need them. I would highly recommend Team Hochberg and Jordan Abdel-Haq specifically to family and friends for all home buying and refinancing needs as they were a true pleasure to work with.”

Northbrook Illinois financial services provider officer David Hochberg (NMLS ID #136675) can be contacted at the phone number (855) 563-2843 or the email address dhochberg@gohomeside.com. Readers are also encouraged to check out this recent news article where David talks about his opinion on the current state of the real estate market and why those planning on refinancing property should move fast before federal mortgage rates rise any further.

