Yala to Become the Donation Platform of Ukraine

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently launched UNITED24, a global initiative uniting people in their will to support Ukraine. The UNITED24 fundraising platform started a partnership with Yala through which Americans can confidently make tax-deductible donations to Ukraine.

All funds donated through Yala "will be transferred to the official accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine and allocated by assigned government ministries to cover the most pressing needs," Zelenskyy's website stated. Reports will be provided weekly by the Ukrainian ministries and are also audited by Deloitte in Ukraine.

Yala utilizes a partnership with philanthropic technology company Givinga to ensure donations collected for this campaign are processed securely and transparently.

The goal is to move donated funds from the U.S. directly to the National Bank of Ukraine. From there, it is immediately dispersed to the Ukrainian ministries of Health and Infrastructure. Since Ukraine has an urgent need to rebuild bridges and operate health facilities, the faster donations arrive, the sooner this money can be put to work.

As opposed to other donation options, Yala gives donors a choice between one-time donations and monthly recurring donations. Monthly donations create a safety net, letting the Ukrainian ministries know they can count on your contribution to continue their hard work, promoting greater measurable impact.

Yala is a one-of-a-kind giving ecosystem that uses state-of-the-art financial technology to connect donors and businesses searching for the best charities to donate to with non-profit organizations in a safe, secure, and highly transparent way. The word "Yala" is slang for "Let's go!"

Yala's mission is three-fold: To make it easier for donors to safely donate to causes close to their hearts. To help businesses focus on their charitable goals and discover the power of purposeful giving. And for legitimate charities to support their missions, be they local or global, and maximize their impact.

Yala is an all-in-one donation platform currently home to 1.8 million registered 501 (c)(3) nonprofits.

Support United24 - Medical Aid: https://yalaimpact.com/charityDetail/united24_medical_aid

Support United24 - Rebuild Ukraine: https://yalaimpact.com/charityDetail/united24_rebuild_ukraine

Yala's United24 Portfolio: https://yalaimpact.com/portfolio/the_power_of_freedom

