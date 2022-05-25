NOBLE Applauds President Biden’s Executive Order Aimed to Improve Criminal Justice and Policing Practices

Alexandria, Va, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) supports President Joe Biden’s executive order signed today – the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death – promoting police reform and creating a registry of law enforcement officers fired for misconduct.

The order is also expected to have a significant impact on state and local police, tightening restrictions on chokeholds and no-knock warrants.

Biden said this executive order will deliver “the most significant police reform in decades.”

It is NOBLE’s opinion that the executive order demonstrates the administration’s ongoing commitment to comprehensive law enforcement reforms and equal protection under the law for all Americans even in the absence of congressional action.

Since the death of George Floyd, NOBLE has supported the call for immediate action and accountability to protect our communities and delivering meaningful police reform. This executive order is critical to restoring public trust that has been breached.

“The cries for justice, accountability, and law enforcement reform resounded loudly but unfortunately were not heard with the same vigor that tribalism and political polarization seem to engender within our national leaders,” said NOBLE National President Frederick L. Thomas, who was at the White House for the signing.

“President Biden’s Executive Order reminds NOBLE of the hopes and dreams that were displayed the summer of 2020 that went unfulfilled and many communities unheard and frustrated. This is a first crucial step as we call for change on a federal level. “NOBLE hopes that this executive order encourages state and local police to make every effort to make gains in the law enforcement arena that both address issues of crime and needs of our nation.”

About the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives

Since 1976, The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) has served as the conscience of law enforcement by being committed to justice by action. NOBLE represents over 3,000 members internationally, who are primarily African American chief executive officers of law enforcement agencies at federal, state, county, and municipal levels, other law enforcement administrators, and criminal justice practitioners. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter. For more information, visit www.NOBLENational.org.

