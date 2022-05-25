Sabina Gold & Silver Announces AGM Voting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSX:SBB, OTCQX: SGSVF) (Sabina or the “Company”), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, is pleased to announce the voting results for election of its Board of Directors at its hybrid Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 25, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The director nominees as listed in the Management Information Circular dated April 14, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company at the meeting to serve until the next Annual General Meeting. In addition, the appointment of auditors as well as the Company’s adoption of new Articles were approved. The results are as follows:

Total Eligible Votes: 526,968,031 Total Voted: 370,469,017 Total Voted %: 70.30%

Nominees For For % Against/

Withheld Against/

Withheld% David A. Fennell 327,637,283 93.23% 23,804,228 6.77% David Rae 350,676,099 99.78% 765,412 .22% Anna Tudela 348,838,631 99.26% 2,602,880 .74% D. Bruce McLeod 351,044,975 99.89% 396,536 .11% Anthony P. Walsh 348,328,914 99.11% 3,112,596 .89% Leo Zhao 350,260,240 99.66% 1,181,271 .34% Walter Segsworth 348,428,614 99.14% 3,012,897 .86% Anna El-Erian 341,923,337 97.29% 9,518,174 2.71% Appointment of KPMG 369,959,909 99.86% 509,108 .14% Share Compensation Plan Resolution 326,359,968 92.86% 25,081,543 7.14% Private Placement Resolution 178,099,752 *Not including 170,380,132 votes restricted 98.36% 2,961,627 1.64%

The eight elected nominees will serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Voting results have been reported on www.sedar.com.

Nicole Hoeller, Vice-President, Communications

Bruce McLeod, President & CEO

Bruce McLeod, President & CEO

