Atlanta Based Specialty Realty Group Reorganizes, Changes Business Plan & Leadership

ATLANTA, GA, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THUNDER ENERGIES CORP. [OTC Pink: TNRG] has completed the change of control of the corporation by a new investor group. The firm, which was previously in the CBD and Hemp sector, changed its controlling shareholders and divested the CBD and Hemp assets in a transaction that was announced and closed in April, 2022. The corporation will now focus on investment and partnership in real estate development, specialty property projects and mining.

“With the change in control of Thunder Energies,” the company’s new Chairman, Eric Collins stated, “the firm will be focused on development of specialty real estate projects, traditional real estate development and the mining of valuable mineral resources. Thunder Energies has two active joint ventures, the Bear Village hospitality resorts in Tennessee and Georgia, in development.” Collins added, “this is in addition to our Nevada mining business and the development of our marble and gold mineral reserves.”

Mr. Collings explained, “The Thunder Energies team is constantly scanning the market for business opportunities that provide significant upside potential to our investors and capital partners. Our unique entrepreneurial mindset and broad industry experience allow us to capture value in many markets. We are a small and highly effective team with substantial specific industry knowledge and experience. We work directly on all sides of transactions and corporate strategy including as advisor, development, project analysis, negotiator, specialty consulting and day to day management oversight and management services.

“Our approach is to work collaboratively with joint venture partners to identify issues, seek mutually beneficial solutions, introduce skills, networks and investors and ultimately implement corporate strategy outcomes.

For more information about Thunder Energies, please visit: www.thunderenergiescorp.com

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions, and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

CONTACT

Investor Relations

Rick Freeman

CMO

MAJORMEDIA INC

E: majormediasales@comcast.net

P: 570.468.2205

Donald R. Keer, P.E., Esq.

Corporate Counsel

Thunder Energies Corp.

3663 Greenwood Circle

Chalfont, PA 18914