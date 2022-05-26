Global PTFE Membrane Market is Expected to Witness High Growth USD 3.63 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global PTFE Membrane market is expected to grow from USD 1.99 billion in 2019 to USD 3.63 billion by 2027, at a CARG of 7.8% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Asia-Pacific region has the largest share in the PTFE market in terms of volume and value. The countries if this region like Indonesia, China, Japan and India are the growth engines. The market of PTFE is driven by the industries like food & beverage and pharmaceutical & medical. Also, Asia-Pacifc market is predicted to register highest revenue growth. Further, North America and Europe are predicted to offer considerable growth opportunities.

The key players of the PTFE membrane market are Corning Inc., W.L. Gore & Associated, Pall Corporation, Layne Christensen Company, Markel Corporation, General Electric Company, Donaldson Company, Marck Millipore Co., Sartorius AG, Zeus Incorporation, and Hyundai Micro Co.

Markel Corporation announced an agreement to obtain a majority interest in Lansing building products. Markel corp., makes long-term investments in high-quality companies.

The type segment includes hydrophilic PTFE membrane and hydrophobic PTFE membrane. Hydrophobic PTFE membrane has the largest share due to its demand in many uses like medical & pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and electronic chemicals.

The application segment includes industrial chemical, filtration, automotive application, medical & pharmaceutical, water & wastewater treatment and others. Filtration section has the largest share in PTFE market

The PTFE membrane market is driven by its rising use in the manufacturing of uniforms in military, firefighting and similar sectors due to its challenge to harsh temperature, fire and other harmful environmental conditions. Additionally, increasing popularity in the leisure and sports sector has increased the demand for PTFE membrane market in the manufacturing of apparel products.

Though, other alternatives existing in market like absorption of heterogenous gas mixtures and fractional distillation might act as potential threats to the PTFE membrane market.

About the report:

The global PTFE Membrane market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

