Playstudios, Inc. Investors: Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors; the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Playstudios, Inc. ("Playstudios" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MYPS) investors that a class action filed on behalf of investors that lost money on their Playstudios stock. Playstudios investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that it was having significant problems with Kingdom Boss, would not be releasing Kingdom Boss as expected, and had not revised its financial projections to account for the issues with Kingdom Boss, and as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

